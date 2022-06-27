ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Sanctions sought against Easton Area School District in ex-wrestling coach’s trial

By Rudy Miller
 2 days ago
An attorney for fired Easton Area High School wrestling coach JaMarr Billman asked a federal judge...

lvpnews.com

Borough Elementary assistant principal named

There will be a new assistant principal for the 2022-23 school year at the Borough Elementary Schools in Northampton Area School District. On the recommendation of the NASD administration, the board of education voted 9-0 at the June 13 meeting to approve Kaitlynn McNally as Borough Elementary Schools assistant principal, effective July 1, at $84,000 annually with benefits.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Catholic principal leaves after 5 years

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic High School Principal Holly DeNofa is leaving after five years at the helm. "Mrs. DeNofa has announced her resignation, she will be leaving in mid-July, and a search is underway for a new principal," according to a statement from the Diocese of Allentown. "The board of directors thanks her for her service."
BETHLEHEM, PA
wrnjradio.com

Centre Bridge-Stockton Toll-Supported Bridge being outfitted with structural-health-mentoring devices

STOCKTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) recently announced that wireless structural-monitoring sensors have been installed on the Centre Bridge-Stockton Toll-Supported Bridge linking Solebury Township, PA. and Stockton Borough in Hunterdon County. The sensors, however, won’t become operational until the commission engineers...
STOCKTON, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County controller calls for changes to probation system

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County's financial officer wants to see changes to the probation system. Controller Mark Pinsley is proposing several changes to the county's probation department. Among his suggestions are reducing probation time, reducing costs from fees and fines, and not detaining people for technical violations, according to a...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Palmerton Hospital slated for fall demolition

St. Luke’s University Health Network is getting closer to its plan to demolish the former Palmerton Hospital building. Erica Essig, director of marketing and communications at St. Luke’s, said Monday that the hospital is slated for demolition this fall. “There will be extensive community and neighborhood communication about...
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Martins Creek Belvidere Highway reopens Lower Mount Bethel Twp.

LOWER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Martins Creek Belvidere Highway in Lower Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County is back open after closing in May. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed the road on May 9 to allow workers to replace the bridge over a tributary to Oughoughton Creek. The concrete...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Winning Match 6 Jackpot ticket sold in Luzerne County

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Pennsylvania Lottery player is $590,000 richer after buying a winning Match 6 ticket in Hazleton. The ticket, sold at the Turkey Hill on Airport Road in Hazleton, correctly matched all six winning numbers from Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 3-16-26-29-32-47. The winning ticket holder won $590,000 and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Chance Meeting Brings Together West Chester Woman and Downingtown Man Who Only Had Eyes for Each Other

Kelly Welch and Michael Regan.Image via the Philadelphia Inquirer. For Chester County natives Kelly Welch and Michael Regan, their love story was the right person, wrong time, but they managed to find their way back to each other to wed this past May at SS. Simon and Jude Parish in West Chester, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
WEST CHESTER, PA
