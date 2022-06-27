Sanctions sought against Easton Area School District in ex-wrestling coach’s trial

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic High School Principal Holly DeNofa is leaving after five years at the helm. "Mrs. DeNofa has announced her resignation, she will be leaving in mid-July, and a search is underway for a new principal," according to a statement from the Diocese of Allentown. "The board of directors thanks her for her service."

