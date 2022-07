In addition to showcasing Daniel Craig’s dialectical range, Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” proved that the lone detective whodunit is still alive and kicking. It grossed over $300 million at the box-office (on a budget of $40 million), and its critical reception was nothing short of adoring (read ThePlaylist’s A-grade review here). (It also picked up an Original Screenplay nomination at the 92nd Academy Awards.) Since then, other sharp-witted private eyes have taken to the screen—from the time-honored mustache in “Death On the Nile” to the less conventional Eloise in “Last Night In Soho”—with equally warm receptions. Next to join the Marples and Marlowes are Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan, who will throw their deerstalkers into the ring later this year as the co-leads of Tom George’s new 1950s murder mystery “See How They Run.”

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO