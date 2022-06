Ryan Barker, a rising senior kicker from Kennett Square High School in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, has committed to walk-on at Penn State, he announced via Twitter Tuesday. “After what has been a thrilling recruiting process,” Barker tweeted. “I am beyond grateful to say I am committing to Penn State University. I would like to thank my family for always pushing me to be great, my coaches for always believing me and my friends for always supporting me on Friday nights.”

KENNETT SQUARE, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO