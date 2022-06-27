ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

One of the Oldest Known Mosques in the World Was Recently Discovered in Israel

By Shanti Escalante-De Mattei
ARTnews
ARTnews
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x4Z6B_0gNXl4vZ00

Click here to read the full article.

A team of Israeli archaeologists recently discovered an ancient mosque in the Bedouin settlement of Rahat, in the Negev desert, The Times of Israel reported last week.

The archaeologists were able to date the mosque back to the seventh century by identifying the age of the ancient ceramics housed within its foundations. The mosque is thought to be 1,200 years old.

“What is unique in our mosque is the proliferation of 7th-century ceramics on the site, making it one of the earliest mosques in the world,” archaeologist Dr. Elena Kogan-Zehavi, one of the Israel Antiquities Authority excavation co-directors, told the Times .

A nearby, recently excavated mosque was thought to have been built around the same time, but the objects inside had been removed, making it difficult to date. In fact, there are many structures in the area from the Byzantine era, including Christian structures, such as monasteries and a Christian farmhouse.

Islam came very, very early in the northern Negev and began to live alongside the Christian settlement,” said Kogan-Zehavi.

Rahat is the largest permanent settlement of the Bedouins, who Kogan-Zehavi said are eager to protect these sites of cultural heritage. The ancient mosques were most likely built by nomadic Muslims who settled the area before deciding to leave, for unknown reasons.

“History always repeats itself. The Rahat Bedouin left a nomadic life, settled in cities, and are trying to create a bit of a different life in their permanent settlement. The same thing happened 1,200 years ago,” said Kogan-Zehavi.

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 13

Related
ARTnews

Irish Archaeologist Identifies Over 3,000-Year-Old Bronze-Age Fortress in Galway Park

Click here to read the full article. An archaeologist in Galway, Ireland, discovered a large Bronze Age fortress on a limestone table, surrounded by seasonal lakes, at Coole Park, Ireland, earlier this week, according to television and radio broadcaster RTÉ. The site was previously known, but its antiquity has been in question until now. Coole Park, the land on which the fortress sits, is currently a nature preserve. The turloughs, or seasonal lakes, are unique to areas of Ireland west of the River Shannon. The fortress, dating between 800 and 1200 BCE, is unique in its use of turloughs, which would have...
WORLD
ARTnews

Rare Bronze Box and Altar Among 13,000 Sacrificial Relics Unearthed in China

Click here to read the full article. Archaeologists discovered a trove of 13,000 relics, including a turtle shell–shaped box and a sacrificial altar, during an excavation of six sacrificial pits at the ancient site of Sanxingdui, near the city of Chengdu, China. The relics, which would have been offered to heaven, earth, and ancestors by people of the Shu civilization, date back to the Shang Dynasty (1600 B.C.E.–1046 B.C.E). A bronze box with a turtle-shaped lid, dragonhead handles, and bronze ribbons was one highlight of the discovery in pit number seven. The container, which appears to have once been wrapped in...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Network of Hidden Passages Uncovered Beneath 3,000-Year-Old Peruvian Temple

Click here to read the full article. A network of hidden tunnels was discovered by a team of archaeologists beneath the 3,000-year-old Chavín de Huántar temple complex in the Peruvian Andes. The tunnels contain earlier forms of construction made by the Indigenous Chavín people that have not previously been observed. The pre-Inca site was constructed by the Chavín people, originally from the Peruvian highlands, who first appeared in the Mosna Valley around 900 B.C.E. and remained until roughly 250 B.C.E. Across the Ancash region, the complex once operated as a major religious and administrative hub. The Chavín de Huántar temple complex has...
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

Sculpture of God Discovered in Mexico

Previous artifacts that have been discovered, point out that the Maize God rose from the underworld.INAH. Lately, more and more religious artifacts and sculptures are being unearthed. Another great finding to add to the top list is a sculpture depicting the head of the Maya Maize God. The sculpture was found at Palenque, a popular archeological site in Chiapas, Mexico where other important artifacts have been previously found.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Damien Hirst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosques#Islam#Israeli#The Times Of Israel#Times#Byzantine#Christian#Muslims
LiveScience

Face of wealthy Bronze-Age Bohemian woman revealed in stunning reconstruction

Researchers have reconstructed the face of a petite, dark-haired woman who was among the richest residents of Bronze-Age Bohemia. The woman was buried with five bronze bracelets, two gold earrings and a three-strand necklace of more than 400 amber beads. Also entombed with her were three bronze sewing needles. She was part of the Únětice culture, a group of peoples from early Bronze Age Central Europe known for their metal artifacts, including ax-heads, daggers, bracelets and twisted-metal necklaces called torcs.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Middle East
ScienceAlert

Ruins of Hidden 3,400-Year-Old City Emerge as Giant Dam Dries Up

The tightening grip of climate change on our planet is revealing secrets buried for millennia. As waters and ice recede under warming conditions, the traces of people and civilizations long gone from the mortal realm emerge. In recent months, Iraq has been hit particularly hard, battered by extreme drought, with the Mosul reservoir shrinking as water is extracted to keep crops from drying. Amid this crisis, the ruins of an ancient city, submerged for decades, are once again on dry land. Since the dam was created in the 1980s before the settlement was archaeologically studied and cataloged, its re-emergence represents a rare...
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Unearth 42 Skeletons Of Syphilis-Ridden Spanish Colonists Under Peru’s Oldest Hospital

Local legend has it that the last three rulers of the Incan Empire lay buried at the site. Shaped like a cross, the one-hectare complex has a rich and mysterious history. The Hospital Real de San Andrés in Lima, Peru, has long captivated historians. Built exclusively for Spanish patients in 1552, legend holds that it served as a tomb for the last three rulers of the Incan Empire. While those have yet to be found, archaeologists just unearthed the skeletons of 42 Spanish syphilis victims.
WORLD
natureworldnews.com

Archeologists Unearth 2100-Year-Old Burial of Woman on a Bronze ‘Mermaid Bed’

Experts have discovered an antiquity interment of a woman lying on a bronze mattress, located at the northern Greek metropolis of Kozani. It was built during first century B.C. The Discovery of 2100-Year-Old Burial. The observation tower was somewhere close to the northern Greek metropolis of Kozani and goes all...
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

How Anneliese Kohlmann Became One Of The Most Ruthless Female Nazi Guards During World War II

Anneliese Kohlmann brutally beat and sexually exploited female concentration camp prisoners — but she was sentenced to just two years in prison for her war crimes. Anneliese Kohlmann put on her SS uniform late into World War II. Before becoming a concentration camp guard, Kohlmann lived a very quiet life. But by the time the camps were liberated in 1945, Kohlmann had created her own legacy of being one of the most ruthless SS guards in the Nazi regime.
GERMANY
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Uncovered Secret Tunnels And An Ancient Chamber Beneath Peru’s Chavín de Huántar Temple

Archeologists first noticed a duct in 2019 that opened up into the ceremonial chamber since dubbed the Condor Gallery. A team of archeologists exploring Chavín de Huántar, a 3,000-year-old temple complex in the Peruvian Andes, have made a stunning find. Beneath the ancient temple, they’ve uncovered hidden tunnels leading to a chamber, which contains artifacts left by the Chavín people.
SCIENCE
ARTnews

ARTnews

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy