Jan. 6 committee announces last-minute hearing for Tuesday

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Rebecca Beitsch
 3 days ago

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced a last-minute hearing for Tuesday after previously saying they would pause their series of meetings.

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

