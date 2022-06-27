Chesterfield Firefighter Dies in Off-Duty Incident

Chesterfield, Va. (NewsradioWRVA.com) - Chesterfield Fire and EMS announced over the weekend on their Facebook page that a veteran firefighter died on Saturday while off-duty.

The post says that 41 year old Alicia Monahan died during a swift-water rescue training course in North Carolina. She had been a firefighter for 11-plus years and was assigned to the Engine 207-B shift.

It's not clear specifically what happened other than it being described as a "catastrophic accident". She leaves behind a fiancé and two teenage sons.