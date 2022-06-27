ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Chesterfield Firefighter Dies in Off-Duty Incident

 2 days ago

Chesterfield, Va. (NewsradioWRVA.com) - Chesterfield Fire and EMS announced over the weekend on their Facebook page that a veteran firefighter died on Saturday while off-duty.

The post says that 41 year old Alicia Monahan died during a swift-water rescue training course in North Carolina. She had been a firefighter for 11-plus years and was assigned to the Engine 207-B shift.

It's not clear specifically what happened other than it being described as a "catastrophic accident". She leaves behind a fiancé and two teenage sons.

ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

