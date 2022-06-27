ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral women revamp 'community fridge' to help combat food insecurity

By Luis Zambrano, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tqtgk_0gNXkqo300

Forty years ago, a family with their daughter came to the city of Cape Coral after using all their money to buy a plumbing supply store.

They were a family of first-generation Cuban Americans from New Jersey, surviving on inexpensive groceries like rice and beans in the first few years of arriving here.

"Not being able to have the luxury of having money, and so sometimes we were hungry," Dionne Lopez, 52, said.

Lopez, who runs Lee County Plumbing & Supply now, started a community fridge in November 2020, before Thanksgiving, to help Cape Coral residents who were suffering because of the pandemic.

"Nobody should have an empty stomach, so when that pandemic started, and people lost their jobs, and they couldn't go out and buy food and so forth, we started the refrigerator," Lopez said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AEBby_0gNXkqo300

Previous Cape news: Cape Coral town hall leaves many unsure about homeowner insurance

South Cape development: Cove at 47th development in Cape Coral slated for August construction start

Property tax exemption on the ballot: Cape Coral business property tax exemption on the 2022 ballot

The community fridge, located at 532 Southeast 47th Terrace, provides free food and is open 24/7 to any Cape Coral residents who are in need.

People are free to take what they need, and volunteers can donate and place food and canned goods inside or on the shelves. No raw meat or expired food is accepted.

While the fridge was a welcome addition to the city, its usage declined since 2020 as Lopez couldn't manage both the fridge and her business until she got help from her now collaborator, Gabrielle Ferraro, 28.

From the elderly to people with families and kids, even some pregnant women, there was a need for the fridge in Cape Coral, Ferraro said.

Ferraro owns Double Dee's Munchies, a food truck, and she met Lopez in November 2020.

"She has a big propane tank and I stopped and started talking to her, and she had the fridge out front, and she told me about it and I was like obsessed with it. This is so great," Ferraro said.

She kept tabs on the community fridge, and when she noticed a dip in activity Ferraro pitched in to run the advertising and help manage the fridge two weeks ago.

"I was trying to figure out a way to give back, so I reached out to her and just said, 'Hey, I think I can help. Like, I have the connections of like being able to get this, like, blown up,'"  Ferraro said.

Using her connections, she started a Facebook page and TikTok last Monday, and they have both seen a surge in donations and people coming and going since last week.

"On Facebook, the first post I made has over 400 shares," Ferraro said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vPBsh_0gNXkqo300

Cape Coral has a population of 204,510 and a poverty rate of almost 10%, according to the U.S. Census.

Julie Ferguson, executive director of Cape Coral Caring Center, a nonprofit agency providing food and utility assistance to Cape Coral residents, said hardships are felt in Cape Coral for working families.

"Cape Coral kind of has the haves and the have-nots. We have very wealthy people, and then we have kind of the middle income and then we do have kind of the working families that find it very difficult," Ferguson said.

"When you are supposed to spend no more than 30% of your income on rent or mortgage, for our working family that is not an easy thing, and in this community with rents being a minimum of about $2,200 a month," She added.

Lopez said she sees many long-time residents suffering the most in her area.

"There is a big variety of people that we see," Lopez said. "We see a few of the homeless guys that come every day. People that are trying to get back on their feet."

She hopes to continue doing what she can for her community, and that maybe someone from North Cape Coral can make something similar to what she's doing.

"I can't feed everybody, but the communities stepped in," Lopez said. "I'm hoping that maybe somebody north from here is seeing this and say, 'Hey, I'm going to try it.'"

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com or 239-266-5604. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral women revamp 'community fridge' to help combat food insecurity

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peapix.com

Burrowing owlet posing in Cape Coral, Florida

Oh snap! It's National Camera Day. It's National Camera Day. Get the picture?. Here on the green grass of Cape Coral, Florida, this owl looks ready for his closeup, and ready for National Camera Day. June 29 commemorates photographs, the camera, and their invention. The history of the camera goes all the way back to the ancient Greeks and Chinese, who used pinhole cameras (camera obscuras), similar to what you might use to view a solar eclipse. The camera obscura could project an image but didn’t leave a lasting one.In the 1800s, several inventors made advances toward producing an image on a piece of paper or sensitized plate. They also experimented with various lenses. In 1884, George Eastman patented the first film in rolls, and a few years later introduced the Kodak Black camera. These days, of course, just about everyone carries around a digital camera in their phone, documenting everything from major life events to their latest sandwich. So get in the spirit of the day and snap a selfie, a picture of your pet, or anything for National Camera Day.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier County tourism on the rise with an uncertain future

As locals of Southwest Florida feel they are enjoying a season of less traffic, emptier restaurants and quieter beaches, some may be surprised to hear that there has been a more than 5% uptick in tourists so far this year compared to last, with an 8% increase in visitors in May of this year compared to May 2021.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
naplesillustrated.com

A Perfect Summer Day with Scott and Jennifer O’Dell

While many Naples residents flee for the summer, there’s plenty to appreciate in the area, even when things turn sultry. For proof, consider Scott and Jennifer O’Dell. During the week, you’ll find this well-established local couple working side by side at The Wellington Group at Morgan Stanley, a wealth-management team they cofounded. When the weekends come, however, they “throttle back,” as Scott says, and spend their days relaxing together. The pair enjoy the best of the Paradise Coast, from savoring food and drink to sightseeing and littoral pursuits.
NAPLES, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Ferguson
capecoralbreeze.com

Shell Factory holds carnival to celebrate milestone

The Shell Factory & Nature Park is a North Fort Myers institution. Nobody could imagine this area being without it. Back in 1997, however, it was possible the attraction was going to end up as a shopping plaza. It was in bankruptcy and foreclosure when Pam and Tom Cronin came in to buy it.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
SuncoastPost

Lunch With a View At Harpoon Harry’s

The other day I was reminded that a meal with a view is a bonus situation. It is akin to getting dessert for free or being upgraded at a hotel. The restaurant I’m speaking of comes with gentle sounds of waves lapping against the dock, which you overlook. Double American flags flank the posts in the water so that when the wind catches the stars and stripes, they appear to magically stretch over the span of the waterway. Happy people with a pep in their step hop off their boats, hoping to score a table just like the one you are currently perched upon. The smells from the kitchen remind you of cocoanut shrimp which would absolutely match the ambiance of your waterfront lunch stop for the day. What is this magical place? Harpoon Harry’s Restaurant and Sports Bar and it makes a Tuesday (or any day) feel like a mini-vacation.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Community Fridge#Thanksgiving#Volunteers#Charity#Cuban Americans#Southeast 47th Terrace
lifeinnaples.net

Headlines like ‘My doctor made me cry’ an example of victim-blaming

Rebekah Bernard M.D., Immediate Past President, Collier County Medical Society. Health policy consultant Christine Bechtel may have never cried in a doctor’s office before (“My doctor made me cry. It summed up everything that’s wrong with healthcare,” USA Today),1 but I can practically guarantee that her doctor has. I know this because throughout my twenty years as a primary care physician, I have cried many times in my office, and so have most of my colleagues. I’m not talking about tears for our patients, although we do that, too. I’m referring to tears of angst, anxiety, and frustration over a broken healthcare system that has forced physicians to become assembly-line ‘providers’ and data-entry clerks rather than allowing us to truly focus on patients.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier County shares options for extending Wilson Boulevard

Already years in the making, a Collier County proposal to extend Wilson Boulevard in Golden Gate Estates is still years away. The county hosted a public information meeting Monday night to share potential locations of a new road that will extend Wilson Boulevard south and then west to connect it to City Gate Boulevard and ultimately Collier Boulevard. The county’s long-range transportation plan determined the connection as a need to improve connectivity. While Wilson Boulevard South dead ends at a canal more than a mile south of Golden Gate Boulevard, the proposal to extend it south into southern Golden Gate Estates would pass APAC Florida’s quarry before veering west to connect with City Gate Boulevard near the Paradise Coast Sports Complex.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy