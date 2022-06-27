ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Wendy's fast food rampage leads to charges against Lehigh Acres woman

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
 4 days ago

A Lehigh Acres woman is facing multiple charges after an angry rampage at a Lee Boulevard fast food restaurant.

Shamia J. Tillman, 20, was released on $19,500 bond Saturday afternoon after being booked Friday morning on the robbery by sudden snatching charge, three counts of battery and two of property damage. Her arraignment is July 25.

Tillman's arrest came Thursday night after Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies, responding to a call of a fight at a Wendy's restaurant on Lee Boulevard, found Tillman behind the restaurant's counter.

A Sheriff's Office report said deputies found Tillman yelling and screaming inside the Wendy's. After she was placed inside a Sheriff's Office unit she began to kick the vehicle's door and scream.

The Sheriff's Office report said Tillman spit in the face of a deputy who opened the door to talk to her, forcing the deputy to walk away for decontamination.

The report said the incident began with Tillman entering the Wendy's angry over a drive-through window food order. She then started throwing food items at the manager and other restaurant employees.

Video of the incident shows Tillman pushing cash registers and cookie displays off the counter and trying to fight with the workers.

One of the Wendy's workers told deputies that Tillman bit her finger to the extent the skin was broken and bleeding.

A driver for the food delivery service DoorDash told investigators that Tillman took his cellphone and then threw the $1,200 device at an employee.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook) , @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

