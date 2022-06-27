ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC food tour highlights Greenwich Village’s best eateries

By Chris Cimino, Marysol Castro
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A new food tour is offering a culinary and cultural experience of a much-loved Manhattan neighborhood.

Devour Tours recently launched its Greenwich Village Tour, featuring meatballs, rice balls, and ice cream. The tour also includes a stop at Raffetto’s for some pasta.

Watch as PIX11 New York Living hosts Maryol Castro and Chris Cimino embark on the tour.

Daily Voice

This Eatery Serves Up Best Wings In New York, Report Says

Those on the hunt for superior chicken wings in New York should look no further than this restaurant, according to one authority on the matter. After checking reviews, awards, and reading plenty of articles, the folks at Mashed - dubbed “the ultimate destination for all things food” - named Madame Vo as having the best wings in the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Restaurant Is a Top Middle Eastern Eatery in the U.S.

Can you guess which Westchester eatery Far & Wide ranked as one of the best Middle Eastern restaurants in America?. Food lovers in Westchester County have it so good. No matter which sort of meal or cuisine they’re craving, there’s a restaurant in the 914 to satisfy. So, when online travel site Far & Wide put together its list of the “35 Most Delicious Middle Eastern Restaurants in the U.S.,” it was hardly surprising that a Westchester eatery earned a place on it.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
yeahthatskosher.com

New Upscale Kosher Restaurant in NYC, from Barnea Bistro: Bonito

NYC’s newest kosher high-end eatery is Bonito, which opened earlier this Spring in the Flatiron District of Manhattan. Operated by the same owner as Barnea Bistro, Bonito offers upscale cuisine with a range of global flavors including Italian and Japanese among others. The menu at Bonito is small and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Hudson Valley Mexican Restaurant That Disgusted Gordon Ramsay

Did you know that one of Gordon Ramsay's most difficult restaurants to fix was right here in the Hudson Valley?. I have been watching a lot of episodes of two popular shows starring Chef Gordon Ramsay. Kitchen Nightmares and Hotel Hell are currently streaming and I'm obsessed. Kitchen Nightmares was a reality show that employed Gordon Ramsay to fix struggling restaurants all over America. I've seen almost all of them before but now I'm starting to notice something that I didn't when I first saw them years ago.
HUDSON, NY
NYCPlugged

Best Food and Flea Markets to Explore This Summer in NYC

Market season in NYC is in high gear. From food and drink markets where you can sample the best local eats (old and new favorites), the city has to offer, complete with stunning views and live entertainment. Local makers and artisans are also popping up showcasing unique home and wellness items to vintage goods. Check out our guide and plug into the best markets to explore this summer!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Midtown Restaurants Sued In Latest Chapter of NYC’s Outdoor Dining Saga

An NYC landlord has targeted a group of Midtown restaurants in the latest tussle over the state of outdoor dining in NYC. The Real Deal reports that the owner behind the Osborne — a landmarked apartment building located along Midtown’s so-called ‘Billionaire’s Row’ — has sued the subtenant company that represents nearby restaurants Carnegie Diner, P.J. Carney’s, and Pizza and Shakes, saying that outdoor dining has turned the area into a “three-ring circus.” The ownership is demanding that the restaurants take down their outdoor seating and ‘unauthorized signage,’ or they could lose their leases. The restaurants responded by firing back their own lawsuits. The litigation is the latest in a number of ongoing fights between some residents and restaurants over outdoor dining and its future in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Macy’s prepares for 46th annual 4th of July fireworks show

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — As the Fourth of July festivities start, Macy’s has started working on pulling off its most explosive fireworks show yet. For its 46th annual 4th of July Fireworks, Macy’s will launch from five barges on the East River centered around Midtown Manhattan. In preparation for the big event, organizers are […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Kids reel in fun with New Rochelle police at annual fishing trip

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (PIX11) – Fishing poles, a boat and some police officers – that’s the checklist for a fishing trip in New Rochelle. The annual youth fishing trip hosted by the New Rochelle Police Department aims to build a positive relationship between youth and law enforcement. Youth Detective Terrence Fudge looks forward to the […]
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Chris Cimino
travelawaits.com

My 4 Favorite Neighborhoods To Visit In Brooklyn

My first vivid memory of Brooklyn is of a brownstone. I remember peering out the backseat window to memorize its staircase, doorway, and the porch light that my babysitter used to guide her way to the entrance. We’d stopped only a few minutes to drop off a package, and as quickly as the image was cemented into my memory, we were back on the road. It would be some time before I saw another brownstone.
BROOKLYN, NY
architecturaldigest.com

12 Best Hudson Valley and Catskills Hotels and Cabins

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While tourists might flock to New York City year round, there are tens of thousands of miles of New York to be explored...
HUDSON, NY
PIX11

Where to roller skate in New York City this summer

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Roller skating is back in style this summer, and it looks like it’s here to stay.  Many New Yorkers have started to break out their skates. For anyone wanting to follow suit, there are some great spots in the city to check out. The following roller skating pop-ups are ready for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Adams parties with thousands at ‘Soiree Dans Le Parc’

New York Mayor Eric Adams was among more that 3,000 New York revelers on June 4, who descended on the waterfront at Brooklyn’s Army Terminal, Pier 4, for the fourth installment of the Brooklyn All-White Outdoor Popup Dinner Party “Soiree Dans Le Parc” that returned to the calendar after a brief hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

12 spots to watch the 4th of July fireworks in NYC

To most Americans, the Fourth of July means good food, drinks, time spent with family and friends, but most importantly, fireworks. Luckily for New Yorkers, the city has plenty of opportunities to see fireworks with Macy’s annual 4th of July Fireworks show and Jersey City’s own grand fireworks display. For those seeking an unforgettable Independence Day experience, here is a selection of the best ticketed events to enjoy this year’s July 4th fireworks celebration, from waterfront bars lining the East River’s piers to the city’s highest observation decks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New New Yorker has a New York slice

NEW YORK (PIX11) — One new New Yorker is getting a taste of Manhattan. PIX11 correspondent Star Harvey is trying out the pizza at one of New York’s most famed pizzerias. Watch the video above to see Harvey’s visit to John’s of Bleecker Street to have a New York slice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Abe Leser’s ailing hospital deal revived for $160M

A moribund nine-figure deal for a Brooklyn medical facility has been resuscitated. Nursing home operator Allure Group bought the SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Bay Ridge for $160 million, public records show. Webster Bank, formerly Sterling National, provided a $122 million acquisition loan. But the transaction nearly died on the...
BROOKLYN, NY
untappedcities.com

The Top 10 Secrets of Stuyvesant Town

Sprawling grassy spaces dotted with trees, winding footpaths, and spaces reserved specifically for sports play are not what one thinks of when reminiscing about Manhattan. However, Stuyvesant Town, a housing development situated between East 14th St. and East 20th St. along the East River is home to each of those urban abnormalities. Colloquially referred to as StuyTown, this countryside within the city houses more than 58,000 residents in 110 red brick apartment buildings surrounding the neighborhood’s oasis: the Stuyvesant Oval Fountain. In the summer, the fountain is flanked on all sides by StuyTown residents sunbathing or enjoying a picnic on the grass. Their lives lie in the nearly identical buildings that rise in their periphery vision and the bustling city that seems so distant from within the quiet neighborhood. Here are our top 10 secrets of Stuyvesant Town:
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYC lifeguard shortage could impact coverage at pools, beaches

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Schools are closed and the pools are open. More than 50 New York City pools will officially open Tuesday, but there are lingering safety concerns about the lifeguard shortage. As of Friday, the city has 626 certified lifeguards, but an official tally won’t be available until after the 4th of July weekend, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
