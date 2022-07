The University City neighborhood in West Philadelphia is growing every year with new projects rising into the skyline. Designed by ZGF Architects and developed by Ventas Inc., the signature tower of One uCity Square at the 14-acre uCity Square development is well underway, as it approaches the final phases of construction. The building, located at 225 North 38th Street, rises to a height of 250 feet and 13 stories. The building makes for a refreshing design for the area, with the glass and metal exterior highlighting the jagged notches on the southeast corner.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO