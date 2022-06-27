ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New giant asteroid almost bigger than two Statues of Liberty shoots past Earth TODAY in ‘close approach’

By Charlotte Edwards
A GIANT asteroid has just made a "close approach" to Earth.

Nasa has Asteroid 2022 on its NEO Earth Close Approaches table and has been keeping an eye on it.

The space rock measures 525 feet Credit: Getty

The giant space rock measures a staggering 525 feet.

That's almost twice as big as the Statue of Liberty.

New York's famous landmark stands at 305 feet when you include the base and 151 feet when you only include the female figure.

An asteroid of that size could do some serious damage if it hit Earth.

Fortunately, the large space rock stayed just under 1.8million miles away from our planet when it shot past earlier today on June 17.

That may sound pretty far away but in the grand scheme of space, this isn't a large distance at all.

That's why Nasa has still flagged it as a "close approach".

If an asteroid comes within 4.65million miles and is over a certain size, it's considered "potentially hazardous" by cautious space agencies.

The asteroid was spotted moving at around 27,000 miles per hour.

Plans to save Earth from asteroids

Some experts are worried that Earth isn't yet ready to defend itself from potentially deadly asteroids.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk once sparked concern by tweeting: "a big rock will hit Earth eventually & we currently have no defense."

Nasa is looking into some defense methods though.

It recently launched its Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission.

Nasa said: "DART is the first-ever mission dedicated to investigating and demonstrating one method of asteroid deflection by changing an asteroid’s motion in space through kinetic impact."

The DART craft should slam into a small asteroid called Dimorphos in September with the aim of moving it off course.

Fareeha Arshad

Researchers discover a new ‘world’ below the Antarctic ice

Recently, a new ‘hidden world’ has been discovered deep below the icy layers of Antarctica. Scientists discovered small creatures that appeared like shrimps and were hidden within the newly found habitat. This new ecosystem was present below the world’s largest iceberg, Larsen Ice Shelf, a massive layer of ice floating on the eastern coast of Antarctica.
New York State
ScienceAlert

Ruins of Hidden 3,400-Year-Old City Emerge as Giant Dam Dries Up

The tightening grip of climate change on our planet is revealing secrets buried for millennia. As waters and ice recede under warming conditions, the traces of people and civilizations long gone from the mortal realm emerge. In recent months, Iraq has been hit particularly hard, battered by extreme drought, with the Mosul reservoir shrinking as water is extracted to keep crops from drying. Amid this crisis, the ruins of an ancient city, submerged for decades, are once again on dry land. Since the dam was created in the 1980s before the settlement was archaeologically studied and cataloged, its re-emergence represents a rare...
pawmypets.com

Flying Dragons Exist And They Are A Wonder Of Nature.

These animals seem to have actually come out of a wonderful world. For hundreds of years, humans have been in awe of incredible mythological beings like dragons. There are legends of these great creatures that have captivated millions of people throughout background. Sadly, dragons as we imagine them do not exist, but nature surprises us with a genus of animals that are closest to dragons. The Draco category, likewise called “flying dragons”, belongs to the Agamidae family of lizards. These lizards stay in the trees of the tropical woodlands of Southeast Asia.
Elon Musk
Andrei Tapalaga

Massive "Crater to Hell" Expanding in Russia

Photo of Russia's Batagaika Crater located in Siberia@AssaadRazzouk/Twitter. A crater located in the heart of Siberia has been seeing a quick expansion in the past few years, over 30 meters per year, and is now reaching a point where geologists are worried.
natureworldnews.com

"Earth is Alive" - Viral Footage Shows Creepy 'Gates of Hell' in Underwater Volcano

During an underwater volcano exploration, volcanic chimneys that resemble the "gates of hell" were captured on camera by divers for the UNESCO 1Ocean Expedition. Alexis Rosenfeld, an explorer and photographer, captured footage of a volcanic island just off the coast of Panarea, which is close to Sicily in Italy. The footage was taken as part of the 1Ocean expedition, which was run in conjunction with UNESCO.
Daily Mail

Earthquake 30 TIMES more powerful than the horror 6.2 magnitude blast that rocked Christchurch in 2011 and killed 185 people could hit a major Australian city, researchers say

An earthquake 30 times more powerful than the devastating quake that struck Christchurch in 2011 could hit Adelaide, according to leading geologists. A team from Geoscience Australia have been digging trenches along South Australia's Willunga fault line, revealing evidence of significant seismic activity in the past. Dr Dan Clark said...
Daily Mail

The 'Great Dying' that wiped 90% of life on Earth 252 million years ago was followed by 'a dramatic rebirth of life' where animals evolved to be faster and smarter, study reveals

The Great Dying, Earth's largest-ever mass extinction, wiped out 90 percent of life on Earth 250 million years ago, but this devastating period was followed by 'a dramatic rebirth of life' where animals evolved to be faster and smarter than their dead ancestors, according to a new study. A team...
LiveScience

Face of wealthy Bronze-Age Bohemian woman revealed in stunning reconstruction

Researchers have reconstructed the face of a petite, dark-haired woman who was among the richest residents of Bronze-Age Bohemia. The woman was buried with five bronze bracelets, two gold earrings and a three-strand necklace of more than 400 amber beads. Also entombed with her were three bronze sewing needles. She was part of the Únětice culture, a group of peoples from early Bronze Age Central Europe known for their metal artifacts, including ax-heads, daggers, bracelets and twisted-metal necklaces called torcs.
SCIENCE
