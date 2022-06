(Bellevue, NE) -- The search is on for two men Bellevue Police say robbed a bank on Wednesday. Bellevue police say the US Bank near Fort Crook and Camp Brewster was robbed around 9:00 Wednesday morning. Investigators say the suspects are two Black men, one was wearing a black hoodie while the other was wearing a tan hoodie. Police say they believe the suspects used a stolen car during the robbery, which was then ditched at a nearby apartment after the robbery.

BELLEVUE, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO