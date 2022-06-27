ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

U.K. presses on with rewrite of Brexit rules while EU calls it illegal

By JILL LAWLESS and SYLVIA HUI
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v5CAE_0gNXj6lR00

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signaled Monday that a plan to rip up parts of the post-Brexit trade deal he signed with the European Union could become law by the end of the year.

Lawmakers began debating legislation that rewrites trade rules for Northern Ireland on Monday, the first step on what could be a rocky journey through Parliament.

If approved by lawmakers, the legislation would remove checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K., thereby scrapping parts of a trade treaty that Johnson signed before Britain left the EU in 2020.

Johnson said he thought the plan could be approved “fairly rapidly” if Parliament cooperates. Asked if the measures could be in place this year, he said: “Yes, I think we could do it very fast, Parliament willing.”

The British government says the rules, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, are burdening businesses and undermining peace in Northern Ireland. It argues the unilateral move is justified under international law because of the “genuinely exceptional situation.”

Johnson’s opponents, however, say the move is illegal.

“Many of us are extremely concerned that the bill brazenly breaks a solemn international treaty, it trashes our international reputation, it threatens a trade war at a time when our economy is flat and it puts us at odds with our most important ally,” Conservative Andrew Mitchell said in Parliament Monday.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss replied that the government's plans are the only solution to resolve trade problems in Northern Ireland because the EU has been unwilling to reopen negotiations.

The plans have caused concern among some of Johnson's fellow Conservatives, already worried about his judgment — and popularity — following a series of ethics scandals and two special election defeats .

But Johnson said Monday that questions about his leadership are no longer relevant.

“We settled that a couple of weeks ago,” he told reporters in Germany, referring to his survival in a no-confidence vote three weeks ago.

The EU has threatened to retaliate against the U.K. if it goes ahead with its plan to rewrite the rules of the post-Brexit deal, raising the specter of a trade war between the two major economic partners.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said he was “hugely disappointed” that the U.K. government is still pursuing its “unlawful” approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“This is not the way to find sustainable solutions to the genuine concerns of people and business in Northern Ireland and only adds to uncertainty," he said.

The bloc’s ambassador to Britain, Joao Vale de Almeida, said Britain’s plan was “illegal because it is a breach of international law, a breach of EU law, U.K. law and international law.”

“It is a treaty that we signed, ratified and even went through a general election in this country,” he told Times Radio.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the U.K. that shares a border with an EU country, Ireland. When Britain left the European Union and its borderless free-trade zone, the two sides agreed to keep the Irish land border free of customs posts and other checks because an open border is a key pillar of the peace process that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland.

Instead, to protect the EU’s single market, there are checks on some goods, such as meat and eggs, entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K.

Johnson’s Conservative government claims overzealous EU implementation means the rules are not working as expected and are causing a political crisis in Northern Ireland .

“You have got one tradition, one community, that feels that things really aren’t working in a way that they like or understand — you’ve got unnecessary barriers to trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland," Johnson said.

“All we are saying is you can get rid of those whilst not in any way endangering the EU single market,” he said.

British unionists there say the checks are fraying the bonds between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K., seen by some unionists as a threat to their British identity. Northern Ireland’s main unionist party is blocking the formation of a new power-sharing government in Belfast, saying it won’t take part until the Brexit trade rules are scrapped.

“I want to see the reestablishment of the Northern Ireland Assembly and the Executive, and the protocol is getting in the way of that,” Lewis told Sky News. “We have got to resolve that. That’s what this legislation will do.

“Ultimately, we want to do this by agreement with the EU,” he added. “But to do that, they need to show some flexibility and actually come and negotiate in a flexible way.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ threatens to nuke Downing Street and White House as Russia releases satellite images of targets

VLADIMIR Putin's so-called Iron Doll has threatened to nuke Downing Street and the White House as Russia releases satellite images of its targets. In a chilling warning, TV propagandist Olga Skabeyeva shared pictures of "decision-making centres" in the West which could be blitzed by Russia in a nuclear strike - including the Nato headquarters in Brussels.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
NBC News

The U.S. is welcoming Finland and Sweden to NATO. That’s a mistake.

When NATO alliance members meet in Madrid this week, one of the featured agenda items is Finland and Sweden’s request to officially join the alliance. The NATO leadership has welcomed their ascension, with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saying the two countries’ “membership in NATO would increase our shared security.” Though member state Turkey originally signaled it objected to the idea, it lifted its opposition after a breakthrough on Tuesday that clears the way for the Nordic states.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Coveney
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
The Associated Press

China envoy says Australia fired first shot with Huawei ban

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia had fired the “first shot” in its deteriorating relations with China four years ago when the then-government banned Chinese-owned telecommunications giant Huawei from rolling out the country’s 5G network due to security concerns, a Chinese ambassador said on Friday. Xiao Qian,...
CHINA
The Independent

‘Unethical and racist’: Parliamentarians from across Europe hit out at Boris Johnson’s Rwanda plan

Parliamentarians from across Europe have denounced Boris Johnson’s plans to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda as “unethical” and “racist”.In a debate at the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe, delegates expressed deep concern over the Johnson administration’s apparent willingness to breach international law, and to pass a British Bill of Rights which would allow UK judges to override rulings from the European Court of Human Rights.Speakers warned that UK actions would be used by authoritarian states like Russia as pretexts for flouting international treaties and agreements.And German MP Julian Pahlke told the assembly that the protections offered by the ECHR...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson tells Argentina Falklands’ sovereignty is not in question

Boris Johnson told Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez that the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands is “not in question”.The two leaders met in the margins of the G7 summit in Germany shortly after the 40th anniversary of the war over the South Atlantic islands.A Downing Street spokesman said: “President Fernandez raised the Falkland Islands.“The Prime Minister was firm that their sovereignty is not in question.“The Prime Minister stressed that the Falkland Islanders, like all people, have a right to self-determination.” Read More By-elections show voters have run out of patience with Boris Johnson
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Eu Law#Economy#Uk#Eu#British#The European Union#Parliament
The Independent

Liz Truss warns China any attempt to invade Taiwan would be a ‘strategic miscalculation’

Liz Truss issued a warning to China at the G7 summit in Madrid today (29 June) that any attempt to invade Taiwan would be a “catastrophic miscalculation”.The Foreign Secretary said Beijing was in danger of making the same mistake that Russian President Vladimir Putin, as she added: “That is exactly what we saw in the case of Ukraine – a strategic miscalculation by Putin.”Taiwan has been self-governing since nationalist forces fled there in 1949 after the communists took control of China, and is considered to be a rebel province by Beijing.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

New EU migrant chaos: Five die as more than 2,000 migrants storm fence into Spanish enclave bordering Morocco in chaotic scenes at the European Union's only land border in Africa

Five migrants were killed and dozens were injured after a huge crowd tried to cross from Morocco into Spain 's Melilla enclave today. Some 2,000 migrants made approached the EU's only land border with Africa at dawn over 500 managed to enter a border control area after cutting a fence with shears, the Spanish government's local delegation said in a statement.
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

U.S., Japan, Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom Form Pacific Group

(Reuters) - The United States, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom launched an informal group aimed at boosting economic and diplomatic ties with Pacific island nations, the White House said on Friday. The Biden administration has vowed to commit more resources to the Indo-Pacific as China seeks to...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
AFP

As Ukraine fallout worsens, G7 seeks to woo fence-sitters

Five emerging powers have become the object of the G7 industrialised powers' charm offensive, as the club of rich nations seeks broader support in their backing for Kyiv. And a scramble for energy by Western powers seeking to wean themselves off Russian energy has further pushed up power prices -- once again hitting the poorest hardest.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Spain Says Deadly Migrant Rush 'Attack' On Its Territory

The Spanish prime minister on Saturday described a deadly migrant rush on the enclave of Melilla from Morocco as an attack on Spain's "territorial integrity", as human rights activists demanded an investigation. At least 23 African migrants died in the latest drama on the doors of the European Union, when...
IMMIGRATION
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
335K+
Followers
64K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy