Pinpoint Weather: Clearing out, dry pattern ahead

It's an old line: "Everyone complains about the weather but no one is doing anything about it." But if you're a person with bad allergies or asthma, stormy weather can be more than an annoyance; it can be a serious threat to your health. "Thunderstorm asthma" was first reported in the 1980s in England and Australia, and cases continue to crop up. Just after severe thunderstorms passed through Melbourne, Australia, in 2016, more than 9,000 people sought urgent medical care for asthma during one notable event. Medical facilities were overwhelmed and at least eight people died. That's unusual, but if you do have asthma—or seasonal allergies, as it turns out—understanding this trigger can help you stay well.
