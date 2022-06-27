ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Pinpoint Weather: Clearing out, dry pattern ahead

By John Carroll
wfxrtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rainy pattern will yield to a drier and milder one as a cold front scours out most of the available moisture. Look for some pockets of fog to develop overnight with the temps dropping into the middle 50s to low 60s. A pleasant night is ahead, except for the patchy...

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Yellow Alert for possible heavy rain, localized flooding

Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/28 Tuesday forecast

Tuesday's a much better day with mostly sunny skies, less humid conditions and highs near 80. Tuesday night will be clear to partly cloudy with temps falling into the 60s and 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. High pressure's in control the remainder of the week with a gradual warm-up expected. Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s. Friday will be hot and humid with highs around 90.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
UPI News

Rounds of stormy weather set to strike central, eastern U.S. this week

While thunderstorms have been lurking across much of the Plains for several days, the northeastern United States has enjoyed a stretch of calm and dry weather, complete with low humidity and seasonable late-spring temperatures over the weekend. But AccuWeather forecasters say a change is on the way, as rain, thunderstorms and a surge in humidity are set to make for an unsettled first half of the week. In the Plains, some storms may even turn severe.
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

Heavy storms to slice through heat, humidity in the Northeast

Summertime heat and humidity have taken a hold of the Northeastern states for the final weekend of June. Now, forecasters say a strong cold front is on the way which will cut through the steamy conditions and bring several days of comfortable weather to the region. Showers and drenching thunderstorms...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Fresh Air#Meteorologist#Commonwealth
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Wednesday 6/29 CBS2 morning weather headlines

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 meteorologistWednesday will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Outside of a stray shower/thunderstorm it should remain quiet tonight, but it will be balmy with temps only falling into the 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny, slightly more humid and hot with highs in the upper 80s. Looking ahead, Friday will be hot and humid with highs around 90. Saturday will be warm, sticky and more unsettled with showers/thunderstorms likely. Sunday's trending slightly drier this morning, but it's too soon to say there won't be any rain at all... leaving in a chance of showers for now. As for the Fourth of July, it's looking quiet at the moment with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Pleasant, but increasingly warm weather is expected for the remainder of the workweek. Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the 80s. A sea breeze may keep coastal areas a bit cooler. Thursday looks partly sunny and slightly warmer, then highs on Friday could reach into the...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
MedicalXpress

Bad weather creates perfect storm for asthma sufferers

It's an old line: "Everyone complains about the weather but no one is doing anything about it." But if you're a person with bad allergies or asthma, stormy weather can be more than an annoyance; it can be a serious threat to your health. "Thunderstorm asthma" was first reported in the 1980s in England and Australia, and cases continue to crop up. Just after severe thunderstorms passed through Melbourne, Australia, in 2016, more than 9,000 people sought urgent medical care for asthma during one notable event. Medical facilities were overwhelmed and at least eight people died. That's unusual, but if you do have asthma—or seasonal allergies, as it turns out—understanding this trigger can help you stay well.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy