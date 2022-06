When you get down to it, the Lubbock area has three fireworks displays. And they all have a lot of baggage attached. First, you have 4th on Broadway/Not on Broadway/In the Park or Wherever. It's okay, but you have to get involved in all of the other stuff all day in order to be close enough to get a glimpse of the fireworks. Despite how many people attend, it's not worth the hassle for everyone else. Not everyone has that much endurance on a 100-degree day.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO