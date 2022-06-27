ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltic, OH

OUTDOOR NOTES: Family Farm Field Days set for July 16 near Baltic

By Staff Report
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 2 days ago

Holdens to speak on monarchs

Art Holden and his wife, Jean, of Doylestown, will be among the speakers at the Family Farm Field Days in Baltic on Saturday, July 16. Speaking in the Natural Resources Tent at 1 p.m., the Holdens will discuss the plight of the monarch butterfly, what can be done to help its population, and also tell of their experiences of traveling to Mexico to see where the monarch spends its winters.

This year’s Family Farm Field Days will be held at the Paul Nisley Farm, 2189 County Road 600, Baltic.

Women’s outdoor weekend

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will hold its eighth annual Ohio Women’s Outdoor Adventures weekend at Hueston Woods State Park and Lodge, Sept. 16-18.

Hosted by ODNR divisions of Parks and Watercraft, Forestry, and Wildlife, Ohio Women’s Outdoor Adventure is a weekend program that introduces women to outdoor skills such as boating, fishing, hunting, and nature programming. It is open to women 16 years and older (minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian) and is tailored to beginners.

This year’s participants will be able to choose between a variety of outdoor activities and sessions including kayaking, disc golf, sailing, standup paddle boarding, fishing, dutch oven cooking, hiking, gun basics, and more.

Participants will stay the weekend at the Hueston Woods State Park Lodge and Conference Center, located in College Corner, near Oxford. Hueston Woods’ thousands of land and water acres provide plenty of areas for exploration. Guests will have access to the indoor and outdoor pools, restaurant and lounge, and professional golf course.

The cost is $350 per person, based on double occupancy, and includes lodging, five meals, a T-shirt, transportation between venues, and evening activities. There are 95 spots open for this year’s event.

Controlled hunt applications

Applications for Ohio’s controlled public land hunting opportunities will be accepted beginning Friday. The hunts provide special chances for hunters to pursue deer, waterfowl, doves, and more on public lands during the 2022-23 season. The application period is open until Sunday, July 31.

Controlled hunts are held on select areas around Ohio and are available through the Division of Wildlife and the Division of Parks and Watercraft. Available hunts for the 2022-23 season include deer, waterfowl, dove, pheasant, squirrel, and quail. The Division of Wildlife offers hunts for adults, youth, mobility impaired, and mentors with apprentices. Firearm and archery options are available.

Hunters may apply for controlled hunts by completing the application process online using Ohio's Wildlife Licensing System or via phone by calling 1-800-703-1928. There is $5.50 service fee for the phone option. Each hunt requires payment of a non-refundable $3 application fee. Customers may apply for more than one hunt but can only apply to each hunt once per year.

Applicants, youth and adult, are required to possess a valid Ohio hunting license and meet age requirements. Youth hunters must be under 18 at the time of the hunt to participate. Adults must be 18 or older at the time of the application. Those applying for deer hunts will also need a valid deer permit to apply. Find more information at wildohio.gov on the controlled hunt page.

Participants may use a deer management permit during controlled deer hunts. Deer management permits cost $15 and can be used to harvest antlerless deer only. Deer management permits are valid on private land and select public hunting areas until Nov. 27. They also are valid during authorized controlled hunts between Sept. 10 and Feb. 5.

Hunters are randomly drawn from applications. Successful applicants will be notified and provided additional hunt information by Monday, Aug. 8, including a permit, rules, and hunting area map.

Outdoor notes email

Any group, individual or organization wishing to announce events in the Outdoor Notes section should email them to letsplabal@yahoo.com. Please put Outdoor Note in the subject line.

The Daily Record

The Daily Record

