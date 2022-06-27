ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

McGuiness Trial: DOJ investigator says he got ‘twisted up’

By Charles Megginson
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 2 days ago

State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness (left) and her attorney, Steve Wood, enter the Kent County Courthouse in Dover on June 24, 2022. (Charlie Megginson/Delaware LIVE)

State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness ’ defense attorney on Monday grilled a Department of Justice investigator who admitted to making multiple false statements under oath.

Franklin Robinson, chief investigator of the Justice Department’s Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust, said he got “twisted up” when he admitted during an April suppression hearing that a search warrant for McGuiness’ office included false statements.

Robinson said Monday his statements were “false, but not intentionally false.”

The search warrant — which Robinson swore was accurate before he asked a judge to sign it — claimed that consulting firm My Campaign Group received multiple payments in August and Sept. 2020.

The warrant alleged those payments were divided so each would remain beneath a $5,000 threshold. Above that threshold, the Division of Accounting is required to review and authorize expenditures.

Contrary to what the warrant said — and what Robinson told the first grand jury to indict McGuiness — the payments were not divided.

Individual payments in August and Sept. 2020 were drawn from two different budget lines: A general fund and a COVID-19 relief fund for qualifying expenditures.

Both were deposited into the consultant’s bank account as single payments. Both were reviewed and approved by the Division of Accounting.

Robinson had documents in his possession before signing the search warrant that showed the statements about splitting payments were false.

Jane Cole, director of the Division of Accounting, gave Robinson a spreadsheet highlighting the payments in question and indicating they had been approved.

Robinson said while he signed the warrant, he didn’t write it. A team of investigators and lawyers wrote it and emailed it around for edits, he said, and he had no reason to doubt its accuracy.

“You’re telling me that your investigative team — multiple lawyers in the Attorney General’s office and yourself, completely ignored this document,” Defense attorney Steve Wood asked.

“I can’t speak to the thought process of what was involved with putting that paragraph,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the idea that McGuiness was intentionally dividing payments to circumvent state procurement code was “a working theory” at the time.

Lead prosecutor Mark Denney asked Robinson if he has a track record of making false statements under oath.

“In all of the cases you’ve handled as a New Castle County police officer, during your time with special investigations into Medicaid fraud, and in the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust, have you ever been accused of dishonesty,” Denney asked.

“No, only this one,” Robinson said.

McGuiness is defending herself against multiple felony and misdemeanor charges alleging conflict of interest, felony theft, non-compliance with procurement law, official misconduct and felony witness intimidation.

She’s accused of arranging public payments to a campaign consultant to avoid regulator scrutiny, hiring her daughter whose salary was deposited into a jointly-owned bank account and attempting to intimidate employees who might help investigators looking into her conduct.

Earlier Monday, prosecutors called Dawn Haw-Young, the office’s former chief administrative auditor, Laura Horsey, a former staff auditor and Matt Zolper, a former deputy auditor.

Haw-Young said she reported McGuiness to the state’s Public Integrity Commission when she learned McGuiness had hired her daughter as a summer intern. Wood said that’s not a crime.

She said she sought legal counsel after being given a performance improvement plan with which she disagreed.

Zolper, who was only on the stand for about five minutes, said McGuiness ordered him to draft Haw-Young’s performance improvement plan.

Horsey described a time she was reprimanded after voicing an opinion in a meeting with another agency that was at odds with McGuiness’ objectives.

Trial of State Auditor Kathy McGuiness

If found guilty, McGuiness faces between zero and 13 years in prison.

Monday marks the eighth day of the trial.

Prosecutors say they plan to rest their case Tuesday afternoon.

Wood plans to ask Judge William Carpenter to issue a judgment of acquittal on all five counts after the state rests.

Carpenter could refuse the request. He could issue a blanket judgment on the spot, effectively bringing the trial to an end. He could acquit McGuiness on some charges or not others. Finally, he could reserve his decision until the end of the trial and only issue judgments of acquittal if the jury does not.

How long the defense’s case will take depends on Carpenter’s decision. If Carpenter wipes out some of the charges, the defense won’t have as many witnesses to call.

If Wood has to argue all five counts, he anticipates he’ll rest his case Thursday.

Carpenter has said he’d like to wrap the case up before the long Independence Day weekend.

The trial marks the first time in Delaware history that a statewide-elected official has stood trial while in office.

Trial Day 1 | Trial Day 2 | Trial Day 3 | Trial Day 4 | Trial Day 5 | Trial Day 6 | Trial Day 7 | Trial Day 8

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ghislaine Maxwell's Cellmate Claims She Was 'Offered Money' To Kill Her & 'Strangle Her In Her Sleep'

Ghislaine Maxwell's cellmate claims she was offered some major dough to kill the socialite, who is currently in prison after she was found guilty of five federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three related counts of conspiracy.According to documents filed by Maxwell's attorneys on Wednesday, June 15, "one of the female inmates in Ms Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep."PRINCE HARRY CONTINUES...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS News

Proud Boys' seditious conspiracy trial delayed after defendants say the House Jan. 6 committee hearings could "contaminate" jury pool

Washington – A group of Proud Boys accused of seditious conspiracy on Wednesday successfully petitioned a judge to delay their trial until at least the end of the year. The move comes less than two weeks after their alleged leadership role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol took center stage in the first House Select Committee public hearing on the riot.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dover, DE
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
Dover, DE
Government
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Final inmate from group that escaped Virginia federal prison recaptured

All four of the inmates who escaped from a federal complex in Virginia are back behind bars after the last inmate was recaptured, officials announced Wednesday. The last escapee, Lamonte Rashawn Willis, was returned to FCC Petersburg at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, while two others, Corey Branch and Kareem Allen Shaw, were returned early Tuesday morning, and Tavares Lajuane Graham was back in custody as of Sunday morning, Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman Randilee Giamusso told the Washington Examiner.
VIRGINIA STATE
Law & Crime

Prosecutors Won’t Retry Nevada Woman for Allegedly Murdering Her Husband, Burning Remains

The state will not retry a woman who was previously convicted of murdering her real estate mogul husband over a possible divorce. Margaret Rudin, now 79, shot and killed Ron Rudin, 64, in December 1994, and got help discarding the remains, burning her spouse with gasoline in an antique trunk, authorities have said. But Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said that even if Rudin were convicted again at a retrial, she would likely be sentenced to time served, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal. What’s more, John Sadler, Communications Director with the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, confirmed to Law&Crime that the office has no intention of appealing a federal judge’s decision from May.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Mcguiness
Fox News

Vicky White's former Alabama jail is hiring after corrections officer's role in inmate Casey White's escape

The Alabama jail where a former corrections officer allegedly helped a murder suspect escape before leading authorities on an 11-day interstate manhunt is hiring. "The Corrections Deputy is directly responsible for the integrity and security of the Detention Center," the Lauderdale County Detention Center's new job listing reads. "This includes the prevention of escape, injury to the staff and visitors, and or injury to inmates."
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conflict Of Interest#State Auditor#Politics State#Doj#Department Of Justice#The Justice Department#My Campaign Group
Law & Crime

Ex-Colorado Jail Guard Pleads Not Guilty to Driving to Vermont, Posing as U.S. Marshal, and Dumping Murder Victim’s Remains in the Snow

A former Colorado jail guard who stands informally accused of killing a Vermont man as part of an alleged murder-for-hire has pleaded not guilty to a federal kidnapping count. Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Colorado, was charged in April with one count of kidnapping or abduction “for reward and otherwise” while “traveling in interstate commerce and using a facility and instrumentality of interstate commerce.” Banks was arrested in Montana while working in Yellowstone National Park, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont said on April 8 of this year.
FORT GARLAND, CO
CBS LA

Bill Cosby civil trial jury must start deliberations over

After two days of deliberations in which they reached verdicts on nearly all of the questions put before them, jurors in a civil trial who were deciding on sexual abuse allegations against Bill Cosby will have to start from scratch on Monday.By the end of the court day Friday, the Los Angeles County jury had come to agreement on whether Cosby had sexually assaulted plaintiff Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16 in 1975, and whether Huth deserved any damages. In all they had answered eight of nine questions on their verdict form, all but one that asked whether...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Law & Crime

California Man Who Questioned the Existence of Ashli Babbitt Gets Jail Time for Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

A California man who insists that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was a peaceful protest has been sentenced to jail time and probation for his admitted actions that day. Philip James Weisbecker, 51, had pleaded guilty in March to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and up to five years of probation. On Monday, Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan sentenced Weisbecker to 24 months of probation and 30 days of intermittent confinement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS Miami

Jury set for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz penalty trial, gets underway July 18th

FORT LAUDERDALE – The jury panel is now set for the penalty phase trial for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. Wednesday afternoon, 12 jurors – seven men and five women – were sworn in along with 10 alternates. The jury will decide whether Cruz, 23, receives a sentence of life in prison without parole or death by lethal injection. They must be unanimous for Cruz to get the death penalty. If at least one votes for life, that will be Cruz's sentence. Last October, Cruz pleaded guilty...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Jury chosen to decide Parkland shooter's sentence

FORT LAUDERDALE - The final phase in the selection of 12 jurors who will decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz should receive the death sentence got underway Tuesday, the conclusion of a nearly three-month effort that began with 1,800 candidates.On Tuesday, the 12 jurors who will hear the case were chosen. Now, they're working to pick 8 to 10 alternates. Opening statements in the trial are scheduled for July 18th. The jury will decide whether Cruz, 23, receives the death sentence or life in prison without parole for the murders of 14 students and three staff members at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman...
PARKLAND, FL
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
1K+
Followers
725
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy