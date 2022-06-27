ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Coronavirus update: Monterey County COVID cases spike 49.3% amid California surge

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
The Salinas Californian
The Salinas Californian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0muG5c_0gNXi1O100

Monterey County reported 1,666 new COVID-19 cases and minus-one death in the week ending Sunday, a 49.3% increase and hundreds more cases than the previous week , when the county had reported 1,116 cases and five deaths. Throughout the pandemic Monterey County has reported 102,236 coronavirus cases and 743 deaths.

New coronavirus cases leaped in California in the week ending Sunday, rising 24.2% as 130,046 cases were reported. The previous week had 104,729 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Helping the underserved: A Monterey County doctor wanted to help more people. So she learned their language.

California ranked fourth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 1.2% from the week before, with 721,538 cases reported. With 11.87% of the country's population, California had 18.02% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 24 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5 are finally here, but most parents aren't jumping in line

Within California, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Imperial County with 537 cases per 100,000 per week; Mariposa County with 512; and Amador County with 475. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Los Angeles County, with 31,478 cases; Orange County, with 9,755 cases; and San Diego County, with 9,584. Weekly case counts rose in 51 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Orange, Santa Clara and Alameda counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Across California, cases fell in six counties, with the best declines in San Diego County, with 9,584 cases from 10,626 a week earlier; in Yolo County, with 919 cases from 1,016; and in Mono County, with 14 cases from 18.

In California, 191 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 226 people were reported dead.

A total of 10,024,838 people in California have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 92,113 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 86,967,639 people have tested positive and 1,015,938 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

California's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 26.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 7,446
  • The week before that: 6,080
  • Four weeks ago: 5,310

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 63,626
  • The week before that: 57,605
  • Four weeks ago: 54,872

Hospitals in 34 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 39 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Salinas Californian: Coronavirus update: Monterey County COVID cases spike 49.3% amid California surge

Comments / 5

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Things are going to get worse’: COVID positivity keeps rising as case rates flatten

California’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb, surpassing anything the state has seen this year. The California Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported the statewide positivity rate at 13.2%, up from 11.4% the previous week. The rate has increased tenfold since early April as new, more transmissible variants grow throughout the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Best counties to retire in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Northern California wildfire threatens 500 buildings

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire that erupted in Northern California forced evacuations as it threatened about 500 homes and other buildings Tuesday, authorities said. The Rices Fire erupted at around 2 p.m. near the Yuba River in Nevada County and had spread to more than 500 acres (202 hectares) by nightfall, said Unit Chief Brian Estes of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Health
State
California State
City
Alameda, CA
Monterey County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Monterey County, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
CBS San Francisco

How some Bay Area residents will spend their stimulus checks

SACRAMENTO (KPIX) -- California lawmakers have struck a deal to send $7 billion back to taxpayers to counter soaring inflation. About 23 million California residents will soon receive "inflation relief" checks of up to $1,050 under a budget deal reached by Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers on Sunday.  Opinions are mixed as to what the money will pay for and whether it will help.Robert Pickett is a retired teacher living outside Sacramento. He says he'll receive $350 under the governor's new inflation relief plan. "That would be groceries for about two weeks, and maybe one tank of gas," said Pickett. For...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Gannett#Johns Hopkins University
SFGate

California budget won't cover out-of-state abortion travel

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — While Gov. Gavin Newsom has pledged to make California a sanctuary for women seeking abortions, his administration won't spend public money to help people from other states travel to California for the procedure. Newsom's decision, included in a budget agreement reached over the weekend, surprised...
CALIFORNIA STATE
gilavalleycentral.net

Three Arizona counties have high COVID-19 community levels

Updated community levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) carry a designation of “high” for La Paz, Navajo and Apache counties. This means masks are recommended for public indoor settings. Community levels and mitigation recommendations take into account COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and COVID-19’s...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Kristen Walters

Multiple California cities cancel 4th of July fireworks

While the 4th of July is typically a time for celebration, this year, several California cities are opting to cancel their traditional fireworks displays. For many Americans, the Fourth of July is a time to celebrate our nation's independence with parades, barbecues, and fireworks. However, this year several cities in California have canceled their fireworks displays due to the ongoing drought and the increased risk of wildfires.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mendocinobeacon.com

Huge reservoir near Bay Area could be expanded to store more water

Motorists zooming along Highway 152 through Pacheco Pass between Gilroy and Los Banos notice an unusual site amid the parched, oak-studded hills: A vast inland sea. The shimmering body of water, San Luis Reservoir, is 7 miles long and a key part of California’s modern water supply created when President John F. Kennedy pushed a dynamite plunger there in 1962 to kick off its construction. Today water from the massive lake irrigates farmland across the Central Valley and also provides drinking water for Silicon Valley, including San Jose.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Names, addresses of every concealed carry permit holder in California exposed

The names, addresses, and license types of every Concealed Carry Weapons (CCW) permit holder in California were exposed as part of a data breach suffered by the state Department of Justice, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the California State Sheriff’s Association informed the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office about the data breach, […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
The Salinas Californian

The Salinas Californian

512
Followers
157
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Salinas California News - thecalifornian.com is the home page of Salinas California with in depth and updated Salinas local news.

 http://thecalifornian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy