Ashland County, OH

Victim and alleged perpetrator of possible Camp Nuhop sexual assault both juveniles

By Jim Brewer, Ashland Times Gazette
 2 days ago
Ashland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible sexual assault at Camp Nuhop, 1077 Hanover Township Road 2916, Perrysville, the afternoon of Friday, June 24.

According to Detective Mark Jump, individuals involved, both the victim and the alleged perpetrator, are juveniles and no other details can be released.

Located on the south side of Pleasant Hill Lake, Camp Nuhop is a "residential summer camp and respite program for children diagnosed with, but not limited to, ASD, ADHD, learning disabilities, mood disorders and other neurodiversities," its website reports.

