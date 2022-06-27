ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL star Alex Smith shares daughter’s brain cancer diagnosis

By Danielle MacKimm, Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VvfdE_0gNXhmd000

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – The daughter of former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has been diagnosed with brain caner.

Alex Smith announced on Saturday that his youngest child, Sloane, was diagnosed with “a very rare malignant tumor with very few documented cases–without a clear road map to treatment.”

On June 25, Smith took to Instagram to inform fans of Sloane’s condition, writing, “On May 10th, Sloane was rushed to the ER with stroke-like symptoms. She had an MRI and the doctors quickly informed us she had a large brain tumor and needed an emergency craniotomy.”

Smith referred to the 10-hour procedure as “the most excruciating time of our lives.”

How will America care for more pregnant women?

Luckily, Smith shared that the staff at Stanford Children’s Health was able to remove 100% of Sloane’s tumor. The relieved father went on to add that his daughter “bounced back from brain surgery like a rockstar!”

At this time, Smith and family members are awaiting test results while “gathering as many options as we can from doctors across the country to decide the best path forward.”

Smith signed off of the social media platform, saying, “I know we don’t post much about our kids but we felt necessary to post this and say THANK YOU. Thank you to our amazing medical team, family, friends, acquaintances and even some strangers who have touched our lives in the last month and a half.”

Smith was picked by the San Francisco 49ers as the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NFL draft and represented the 49ers for six seasons before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013. From there, the Chiefs traded Smith to the Washington Redskins in 2018. Smith appeared in the season’s first nine games before falling victim to a horrific leg injury that led to a long recovery. Smith announced his retirement from the NFL in April of 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Man arrested for deadly bus stop attack

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man on Tuesday for assaulting and killing a 63-year-old woman at a bus stop on June 17. Michelle Huntly was assaulted by a man in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway just after midnight on Juen 17. A passerby saw her on the side of […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
WDVM 25

3 teenagers arrested after attempted murder of police officer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Three teenage boys were arrested after a string of burglaries and the attempted murder of a police officer. Police had footage of four suspects entering a home in the 5300 block of Brookeway Drive in Bethesda on June 21. They saw the suspect entering a home and stealing […]
BETHESDA, MD
WDVM 25

23-year-old dead after Sunday morning shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 23-year-old is dead after a shooting in the  500 block of 50th Street, Northeast, that happened Sunday morning. According to the news release, at around 12:41 a.m., police got a shooting call. When arriving at the area, they found two adult male victims with apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Six postal workers robbed at gunpoint in two days

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said it is investigating the robberies of six mail carriers that took place June 30 and July 1. U.S. Postal Service Inspector Michael Martel said the robberies took place at locations in the District and in Maryland. Four of the robberies took place July 1: […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
WDVM 25

1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

A team searching the basement of a Mississippi courthouse for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping, and relatives of the victim who initiated the hunt want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later.
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
WDVM 25

Woman murdered in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for the person or responsible for killing a woman early Friday morning. Master Police Officer Renee Carr with the Prince William County Police Department said that officers were in the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy. around 4:30 a.m. to investigate a […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Mail carriers robbed at gunpoint in DC, Montgomery County

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — United States postal inspectors said they were trying to find the people responsible for robbing two mail carriers at gunpoint Thursday afternoon. The first incident took place shortly before 1 p.m. in Takoma Park. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said two people with a gun came up […]
TAKOMA PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumor#Washington Dc#Brain Surgery#American Football
WDVM 25

Car catches fire on 1-79 while on its way to dealership

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A car caught on fire on 1-79 South Wednesday afternoon near Exit 124 for Jerry Dove Drive, not far from United Hospital Center. The 911 center said the car had just been purchased at an auction and was being driven to the dealership when it happened at around 1:45 p.m. Bridgeport […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WDVM 25

West Virginia residents enraged after Supreme Court decision

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — “After 50 years of a wrongheaded decision of being on the books and a court regulating acting like the legislature, I think they got it right, ” West Virginia General Attorney Patrick Morrisey said. These are the words of West Virginia’s Attorney General Patrick Morrisey after the supreme court […]
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
WDVM 25

Tractor trailer fire causes two-lane closure

FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — A truck that caught on fire caused a two-lane closure on I-66 Westbound prior to Route 28 on Wednesday, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Fire and rescue were on the scene and the fire was put out around noon. There were no injuries. Delays continued at least […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy