While the 4th of July is typically a time for celebration, this year, several California cities are opting to cancel their traditional fireworks displays. For many Americans, the Fourth of July is a time to celebrate our nation's independence with parades, barbecues, and fireworks. However, this year several cities in California have canceled their fireworks displays due to the ongoing drought and the increased risk of wildfires.

