Ohio police fatally shoot man involved in car chase

By Associated Press
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio police shot and killed a man early Monday in the parking lot of a business because he posed a "deadly threat" to officers, authorities said. Akron police Capt. David...

Cleveland.com

Akron officers fatally shoot man after gun is fired from suspect’s vehicle during pursuit, police say

AKRON, Ohio – Police fatally shot a man after an attempted traffic stop Monday, police Capt. David Laughlin said. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle about 12:30 a.m. for a traffic violation on Thayer and East Tallmadge avenues. Officers began chasing the driver after he refused to pull over. During the pursuit, a firearm was fired from vehicle, police said.
US News and World Report

Ohio Officers Kill Man in Parking Lot Following Car Chase

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police shot and killed a man early Monday in the parking lot of a business because he posed a “deadly threat” to officers, authorities said. Akron police Capt. David Laughlin told the Akron Beacon Journal that the man fired a shot at police from his vehicle on Ohio State Route 8 early in a pursuit that followed an attempted traffic stop.
cleveland19.com

Deadly police shooting under investigation in Akron

This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. WWII veteran returns home for final days with help from MetroHealth. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Protests in Cleveland: Some rally in support of abortion rights. Updated: Jun. 25, 2022 at...
Grand jury indicts Akron man for murdering 1-year-old child

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 38-year-old man arrested for allegedly beating a one-year-old to death was indicted by the Summit County Grand Jury on four criminal charges. Latrell Wilson, of Akron, was indicted on two counts of endangering children, one count of murder and one count of involuntary manslaughter. Wilson...
Man shot to death at gathering on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio – No arrests have been made in a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead Saturday on the city’s East Side, police said. Police were called about 12:40 a.m. to Morris Black Place and Mount Caramel Road to assist the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department with a shooting. Officers offered aid to the victim until paramedics arrived, police said.
Man wanted after robbing Summit County bank, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted by Akron police after robbing a bank Saturday morning, according to Capt. David Laughlin of the Akron Police Department. The robbery happened at 10 a.m. on June 25, Capt. Laughlin said. The bank’s teller said the man entered the bank and delivered...
13-year-old convicted of killing 14-year-old in Maple Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old boy pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy last November in Maple Heights. The teenager was then placed in the Multi-County Juvenile Attention System Community Corrections Facility and a Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court judge also ordered him to be on probation once he is released.
Missing 58-year-old Hudson woman last seen by neighbors 3 weeks ago

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help find 58-year-old Holley Light. She was last seen at her Huron home by neighbors about three weeks ago and recently reported missing, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said no foul...
Fox News

