Man with gun turned children's reading book event to chaos in Nevada Library
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — A man with a gun turned a children's reading book event into chaos at a Nevada library Sunday afternoon....kmph.com
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — A man with a gun turned a children's reading book event into chaos at a Nevada library Sunday afternoon....kmph.com
“At the same time, science has evolved and we now know that the unborn can begin feeling pain at just 12 weeks, having begun to develop a nervous system ... Inflicting pain and death on another living, developing individual is not a right protected by the Constitution, no matter how warped the Democrats’ logic may be.”YOU BLACK PEOPLE MARKETING MARIJUANA IS LEGAL MORE IMPORTANT THAN SAME SEX OR MARRIAGE WHY DO YOU NEED SPECIAL TREATMENT IT'S RACIST AGAINST STRAIGHT PARADE I AIN'T EVER SEEN CELBRATION BUT IT'S ELIMINATE PEOPLE SO DEPRESSED DEMOCRATS CAN BREATHE 👌
KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.https://kmph.com
Comments / 1