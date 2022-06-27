Man with gun turned children's reading book event to chaos in Nevada Library

Party at the Barn on June 29, at 6 p.m. As most of you know Roger has sold the Pizza Barn, and his last official day will be Thursday, June 30. The staff of Pizza Barn would like the community to help them celebrate Roger and his love for, and commitment to this community for the last 44 years. A celebration in his honor will be held at the Pizza Barn, also known as the ZZA Barn on Wednesday, June 29 at 6:00 p.m. We would like to get a picture of Roger with as many past and present employees as possible that evening. There will be a gift for Roger with a card that we would like the employees to sign, and a gift and card from friends, family, and colleagues to sign as well.

FALLON, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO