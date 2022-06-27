ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Man with gun turned children's reading book event to chaos in Nevada Library

By JADE TAGULAO
FOX26
FOX26
 2 days ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — A man with a gun turned a children's reading book event into chaos at a Nevada library Sunday afternoon....

Debra Fletcher
1d ago

Daily Beast

Proud Boy Brings a GUN to Protest Drag Queen Storytime at Nevada Library

As a group of children and their parents gathered for an entirely voluntary Drag Queen Storytime at Sparks Library in Nevada on Sunday afternoon, another group gathered outside of the building: Proud Boys members, protesting against LGBTQ rights. WRAL-TV reported that police were monitoring the small protest from a distance, but left when protesters began to disperse. At that point, however, a person in Proud Boys garb and carrying a gun approached the library, causing everyone outside—including children—to run into the building for protection. It’s unclear if the man was arrested or charged. Earlier this month, Proud Boys members interrupted another voluntary Drag Queen Story Hour at a library in California and hurled homophobic slurs.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Man sentenced to jail for secretly recording victims in bathroom

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man will spend nearly four years behind bars for secretly recording several victims using a camera he installed in a bathroom in his home. Paul Gardner, Jr., 53, pled no contest in April to five counts of Unlawful Capture, Distribution, Display or Publish...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
thefallonpost.org

First-ever Rural Nevada Multi-Faith Dialogue to be held in Fallon

The first-ever rural Nevada multi-faith dialogue, involving diverse religions and denominations, will be held in Fallon on July 16. It will involve dialogue among Christian (various denominations), Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Baha’i, Native-American faiths; and even include an Atheist thinker. Christian speakers will represent Roman Catholic, Protestant, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints traditions.
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man convicted of murder in deadly stabbing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been convicted of first degree murder in connection with a stabbing in 2019. Jesse Valenzuela, 41, was accused of stabbing Donald Perry, 46, in the chest. According to the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, Perry, who was homeless, was talking briefly to...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Safe Embrace says it faces temporary closure after cease and desist order

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A shelter for victims of domestic and sexual abuse faces temporary closure after the non-profit said a judge issued a cease and desist order. The order stems from a lawsuit filed in October 2019 alleging Safe Embrace and the City of Sparks improperly followed procedures when the shelter’s license was issued.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Humane Society shelters filling up

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Staff at the Carson City Humane Society shelter say for the past three months they’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs and cats being dropped off at the door. Some owners say it’s due to inflated living prices and others are letting go...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Motorhome fire in Sparks under investigation

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating after a motorhome caught fire Tuesday morning. It happened around 9:30 on June 28, 2022 on G Street near 1st Street. According to investigators, the flames spread to a nearby temporary structure and also caused minor damage to a neighbor’s...
SPARKS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

State, local leaders brainstorm solutions to Nevada’s housing crisis

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State and local leaders converged in Las Vegas to address the housing crisis and shortage affecting hundreds of thousands of Nevadans, brainstorming solutions ahead of the 2023 Legislative Session. The forums were held behind closed doors in Reno and Las Vegas, organized by the Nevada...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two firefighters injured battling vacant building fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews extinguished a fire at a vacant apartment building in Reno Tuesday morning that left two firefighters with injuries. It was reported just before 10:30 a.m. on June 28, 2022 behind Smithridge Plaza at 700 Smithridge Drive, Suite A. Investigators told KOLO 8 News Now that...
RENO, NV
Mountain Democrat

The Great Western Steam Up celebrates railroad history

Celebrate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Virginia & Truckee Railroad at the Great Western Steam Up, July 1-4 in Carson City at the Nevada State Railroad Museum. This event will be the largest reunion of existing Virginia & Truckee locomotives assembled in over 75 years. More than...
CARSON CITY, NV
thefallonpost.org

Roger Diedrichsen Sells Pizza Barn to New Owners

Party at the Barn on June 29, at 6 p.m. As most of you know Roger has sold the Pizza Barn, and his last official day will be Thursday, June 30. The staff of Pizza Barn would like the community to help them celebrate Roger and his love for, and commitment to this community for the last 44 years. A celebration in his honor will be held at the Pizza Barn, also known as the ZZA Barn on Wednesday, June 29 at 6:00 p.m. We would like to get a picture of Roger with as many past and present employees as possible that evening. There will be a gift for Roger with a card that we would like the employees to sign, and a gift and card from friends, family, and colleagues to sign as well.
FALLON, NV
tahoequarterly.com

Restoring Lake Tahoe’s Natural Filter

Set for completion this fall, the Upper Truckee Marsh Restoration Project seeks to undo the environmental damage created by the Tahoe Keys. In the decades since the Tahoe Keys housing development in South Lake Tahoe was built on sensitive marshland, it has vexed environmentalists as a problem without an easy solution.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
