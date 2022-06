Fall Guys Crown Clash is underway, and during this nearly two-week-long event, you'll have the chance to earn free cosmetic rewards in Epic's triple-header of live-service games, Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League, just by completing in-game challenges. In order to earn rewards in all three, you'll only need to actually play Fall Guys, but you'll also need to be sure you've got all three games interconnected via your Epic Games login. If you haven't done that yet, follow our Fall Guys cross-progression guide. Here you'll find the full slate of challenges to complete, as well as which rewards you'll earn in each game for checking all boxes.

