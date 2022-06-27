ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Gilliam, Groundbreaking Abstractionist, Dies at 88

By Valentina Di Liscia
Hyperallergic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Gilliam, whose draping, color-drenched canvases insisted on the radical potential of abstraction, has died at the age of 88. The news was confirmed by Pace and David Kordansky, the two galleries that jointly represent the artist. Emerging at the height of the Civil Rights Movement, a time when...

hyperallergic.com

