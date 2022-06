The decades-long struggle for equal rights for the gay community included an unlikely transformation within a local Catholic church that is now thriving in San Francisco's Castro District. Members of the Most Holy Redeemer Church helped build and branch out the church that it has become today. You don't have to be family, a bestie, or even a close friend, to be invited for a meal at this warm and welcoming home. Almost every night of the week for years, Jim Laufenberg and Mike Daly chop, spice up, and cook. They invite neighborhood strangers while walking their dogs Fiona and...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO