ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 committee announces last-minute hearing for Tuesday

By Rebecca Beitsch, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bROKN_0gNXfZbV00

( The Hill ) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol announced a last-minute hearing for Tuesday after previously saying it would pause its series of meetings until July.

An advisory sent Monday said they would convene to “present recently obtained evidence” but provided no other details.

The committee last week said they would pause their hearings for two weeks given a wealth of new evidence.

“We’ve taken in some additional information that’s going to require additional work. So rather than present hearings that have not been the quality of the hearings in the past, we made a decision to just move into sometime in July,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters last Wednesday.

The shift in schedule comes after what committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) called “a deluge of new evidence.”

During its third hearing, the committee flashed its website on the screen behind lawmakers, with Thompson asking “those who might be on the fence about cooperating to reach out to us” through the panel’s tip line.

Five under-the-radar Democrats who could run for president in 2024

The panel’s investigators on Thursday also sat for two hours with British filmmaker Alex Holder, who was subpoenaed and asked to turn over video relating to his documentary about the Trumps, including interviews with former President Trump, his adult children and former Vice President Mike Pence.

The footage was a significant get for the committee, as it includes an interview with Trump and Pence, with whom the committee has yet to secure an interview.

The committee was also expecting a new bath of documents from the National Archives. However, a letter from acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall, sent the same day Thompson announced the delay in hearings, says the new information would be released July 8.

The previous effort to delay hearings into July came after Thompson suggested the panel may consider adding additional hearings. The panel is still set to review the role extremist groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys played in the attack, with another set to review Trump’s inaction despite scenes of violence at the Capitol.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Watch: Jan. 6 hearing featured White House aide

The House panel has not explained why it abruptly scheduled the 1 p.m. hearing as lawmakers were away from Washington on a two-week recess. The committee had said last week that there would be no more hearings until July. This is the fifth televised public hearing investigating the insurrection at the Capitol.
POTUS
WHO 13

Sheriff: Missing Madison County girl located safe

UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Kamryn Levine has been found safe and returned to her rural St. Charles home. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted in the case. The Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for information that helped locate her. No other details were released. MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The Madison […]
MADISON COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Mike Pence
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Biden is 'planning to nominate an anti-abortion Republican lawyer as a judge in Kentucky in a deal with Mitch McConnell to stop him holding up his picks for federal benches'

President Joe Biden plans to nominate an anti-abortion lawyer to a federal judgeship in Kentucky as part of a deal struck with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, it was reported on Wednesday night. S. Chad Meredith, a Federalist Society-backed attorney, fought against federal COVID-19 public health measures and to limit...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHO 13

Car crashes into Mexican restaurant in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A car crashed into a Mexican restaurant building in Des Moines on Friday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Indianola Ave. and East Hillside Ave. at around 2:30 p.m. Law enforcement said the male driver was heading northbound at a high-rate of speed. […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Democrats#British
WHO 13

Police: Des Moines QuikTrip robbery suspect fled on bike

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after an east side convenience store was robbed early Monday morning. It happened at the QuikTrip at 1000 E. University Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m. The suspect did not display a weapon but implied that he had one, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Victim in Iowa grain silo collapse identified

YARMOUTH, Iowa — The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the victim in the grain silo collapse that happened Tuesday morning. Rickey Ryan Kammerer, 30, of Winfield, Iowa was found by search and rescue personnel amongst the debris of the collapsed grain silo. Kammerer had passed away before the rescue crews […]
YARMOUTH, IA
WHO 13

Inmate fails to return to Des Moines work release facility

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Corrections says a work-release inmate at the Fort Des Moines Residential Facility did not return Saturday night. Jamar Maurice Jackson, 36, was serving a sentence after being convicted of first-degree burglary and other charges in Polk County. He is 5’9” and weighs 213 pounds. The IDOC says […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WHO 13

6-year-old dies after being hit by front-end loader in southern Iowa

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa – A six-year-old child died Wednesday night after being hit by a front-end loader in southern Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, it happened around 6:52 p.m. in the 22000 block of Lineville Road. That’s southeast of Leon. Justin Miller, 41 of Leon, was using a front-end […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

1000 dead pigs found at Sac County hog confinement sites

SAC COUNTY, Iowa — An employee for two hog confinement sites was arrested for livestock neglect after law enforcement discovered over 1000 dead pigs between the sites on Thursday. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of dead pigs in the 2400 mile of Otter Ave. Law enforcement interviewed Elana May Laber, 33, […]
SAC COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Elderly driver seriously injured in I-235 exit ramp crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – An elderly woman was seriously injured in an accident on an exit ramp of I-235 Thursday morning. It happened at 5:05 a.m. on the exit ramp to 3rd Street and 7th Street north. It was a one-vehicle accident and the driver suffered serious injuries, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

2 injured in Ottumwa park shooting incident

OTTUMWA, Iowa – Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened at an Ottumwa park Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of East Main and Brick Row around 4:24 p.m. on a report of a man bleeding from his head and neck, according to the Ottumwa Police Department. The man was identified as […]
OTTUMWA, IA
WHO 13

Marengo police investigating 13-year-old’s death

MARENGO, Iowa — A death investigation is underway in eastern Iowa. Officers were called to a home in Marengo before 7:00 Monday morning on a report of an unresponsive 13-year-old girl. The girl died later at the hospital. Investigators have not released the cause of death and are awaiting an autopsy. Police say they do […]
MARENGO, IA
WHO 13

Police: Carbon monoxide detected in home of Marengo 13-year-old who died

MARENGO, Iowa – Police say carbon monoxide was detected in the Marengo home where a 13-year-old girl was found unresponsive earlier this week. The girl was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Emergency responders were called to a home in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Monday about the unresponsive teen. Marengo’s […]
MARENGO, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy