Wichita, KS

Double-shooting in S. Wichita leaves two men hospitalized

 2 days ago

Police are investigating a double-shooting in the south part of Wichita that left two men hospitalized.

At 3:47 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the Quick Trip store in the 2800 block of S. Hydraulic to the report of a shooting. Officers located two victims, a 33-year-old man and a 39-year-old with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were hospitalized in serious condition.

Because of the lack of cooperation from the individuals involved, investigators found it diffucult to determine the circumstances leading to the shooting.

While officers were responding to the initial location, dispatch received multiples call of a shooting at an apartment complex located in the 4400 block of S. Hydraulic, where a crime scene was located.

Investigators say this was not a random incident.

