ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

4K drone that folds up as small as a cell phone is $20 off on Amazon

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XSHu7_0gNXelHY00

Quadcopter drones are great, but they can also be quite expensive. That’s why you definitely need to check out the best drone deal on Amazon right now.

Finding a good option that won’t break the bank can be a daunting task. Even when they’re on sale, prices are often still high. A good example is the $400 DJI Mavic Mini, which is on sale for just $294 right now on Amazon. That’s a huge discount by DJI standards and you should definitely snag one if it’s in your budget. Unfortunately, many people in search of a new drone are looking to spend much less than that.

You might not realize that there are some really great options out there that are remarkably affordable. And that’s especially true when there are awesome sales to take advantage of at Amazon.

The retailer has a super-popular model called the Tomzon D30 4K Camera Drone and it typically sells for $150. But an MSRP decrease and an Amazon coupon slash the price to $109.99. That’s a fantastic price for such an awesome camera drone.

Amazon’s best drone deal of 2022

Drones are terrific for professionals and hobbyists alike, especially when they’re equipped with high-quality cameras. Whether you’re filming aerial footage for a video or you just want to stream live footage to your smartphone as you soar through the air, there’s nothing quite like a quadcopter to get the job done.

Of course, professional-grade quadcopters with ultra-high-quality cameras can be shockingly expensive. That cost used to be prohibitive for most people without a true professional need for a camera drone. But now, there are so many options out there for hobbyists as well.

What’s more, sales on sites like Amazon make awesome little drones like the popular Tomzon D30 4K Camera Drone more affordable than ever.

Tomzon’s popular D30 drone checks all the boxes you might want to check. That’s especially true if you’re looking to have a blast with a high-quality camera drone. It’s not a professional-grade quadcopter, of course, but it’s also not going to cost you an arm and a leg. Instead, the reasonable $100 retail price gets you a wonderfully compact drone that folds to become even smaller when it’s not in use.

Despite its diminutive size, the D30 still packs a 4K camera and a nice big battery. And once the charge starts running low, you can pop in the second battery that comes with this model for free. Now, you can enjoy twice as much action.

Don’t miss this deep discount

The old $150 price tag is more than fair. But you won’t pay anywhere near that much if you pick one up today. Clip the coupon on the product page and your final price will be just $109.99!

Before we send you over to Amazon to take advantage of this great deal, however, there is one warning we need to give you.

We aren’t sure how long this will last. But last time we covered a similar Tomzon deal, it sold out long before the sale was scheduled to end. We told our readers about this deal over the summer, and hundreds of D30 drones were sold in just a few days. In other words, this deal could definitely disappear before you know it. After all, it’s the best drone deal on Amazon right now.

Hurry up or you might miss out!

Tomzon D30 fast facts

At $109.99, the Tomzon D30 4K Camera Drone is definitely the best drone deal on Amazon right now. Here are just a few of the reasons why:

  • The Tomzon D30 4K Camera Drone is a popular model and a top seller on Amazon
  • A 4K camera records crisp video with a maximum resolution of 4096 x 2160
  • Perfect for recording stunning aerial video footage or capturing still photos from above
  • The free companion app lets you add photo filters or add music to your videos
  • Optical flow and altitude hold mode features help with flight stability and stop the drone from swinging while hovering
  • Snap a selfie with a simple hand gesture in the air
  • Trajectory flight mode, drawn routes, and 3D flip functions are just a few of the nifty features.
  • Folds up for easy storage and transportation; carrying case included
  • Includes two batteries for a total of 24 minutes of flight time

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy 3-Day Sale: Get a laptop for $89, 50-inch TV for $300

Best Buy has just launched a three-day sale that includes some of the best laptop deals and TV deals around. That’s not all though, with a whole heap of other items also on sale, including robot vacuums, speakers, and much more. With so many options to choose from, you’ve...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drone Sales#Smartphone#Quadcopter#2022 Drones
The Verge

Samsung’s 75-inch Neo QLED TV is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Verge Deals team is back in action this week, serving up some excellent savings from across the internet. If you’ve been biding your time on buying a new high-end TV, you may want to check out this day-long discount on the 75-inch model of Samsung’s QN85B Neo QLED TV, which is selling for its lowest price ever. The QN85B usually sells for $2,799.99 but is currently on sale for $2,399.99. While this QLED model may lack the unparalleled contrast and brightness control of pricier OLED models, the QN85B should deliver stellar picture quality and accurate lighting with its Mini LED technology, atop a number of other excellent features.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Classic Menu Item (with a Catch)

What's old can quickly become new again in the fast-food world. Some chains bring back the same items on an annual basis (like the Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report Pumpkin Spice Latte) while others dip back into their past to find something that makes people nostalgic. The big...
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

This red flag may tell you if someone hacked into your Facebook account

For the umpteenth time in the life of the social networking giant, Facebook is preparing to implement a top-to-bottom overhaul of its signature blue app in the face of a serious competitive threat. After making Snapchat-style Stories and TikTok-inspired Reels the centerpiece of the Instagram experience, Meta-owned Facebook is now preparing to make the TikTok-ification of the Facebook app even more pronounced.
INTERNET
CNBC

How these young sellers made millions on Amazon and Walmart

Michael and Jake Lebhar were only teenagers when they began building their business, Lebbro Industries, from scratch. Now, the e-commerce and marketing company run by the two brothers sells multiple brands across several marketplaces, such as Walmart.com, Target.com and Amazon. With upwards of $10 million in annual sales, Lebbro is a success story and these are the young entrepreneurs' tips for others looking to make it big with their online business.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Digital Trends

Every model of AirPods is on sale at Amazon today

When it comes to on-the-go listening for Apple devices, you can’t beat Apple’s AirPods. Not only do they have seamless compatibility with iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers, but they also have fantastic audio quality and all-day battery life. However, AirPods don’t always come cheap, which is why we were ecstatic to share some of the best AirPods deals around on Amazon. Today, Amazon is holding a sale on every model of AirPods, from the 2nd-generation AirPods all the way up to the AirPods Max. Keep reading to discover why these headphones are must-haves for Apple fans.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple’s Smart Folio covers for the iPad Pro now on sale with a 55% discount

Only for today, Woot is running one of the best deals on original Apple Smart Folio covers for the iPad. More precisely, Apple’s Smart Folio cover compatible with the 2nd-gen iPad Pro (11-inch) and 4th-gen iPad Air is currently down from $79.99 to $36.99. Additionally, the 3rd-gen iPad Pro (12.9-inch) has its compatible Smart Folio cover discounted from $99.99 to as little as $44.99!
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Is July 12 & 13 — Here’s Everything to Know, Plus Deals to Shop Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Get ready to mark your calendars, because the summer’s biggest sale is happening soon! Amazon Prime Day 2022 is officially kicking off at 3am ET on July 12 and runs through July 13. Because Amazon is home to thousands of products, you can expect to find Black Friday-level deals on popular products from your favorite big brands. Here’s everything you need to know about the major shopping event.
INTERNET
laptopmag.com

Prime Day Beats headphone deals 2022: Best early discounts

Prime Day 2022 is drawing near and Prime Day deals on Beats headphones are inevitable. We expect Amazon and other stores to offer solid markdowns on Apple's other line of best-selling audio wearables. Beats headphones and earbuds are among the most coveted audio gear around. Besides being heavy on the...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

You can buy a 70-inch 4K TV for $500 today (seriously!)

If you’re looking for a large TV and you don’t want to spend a fortune, we’ve spotted one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. Right now at Best Buy, you can buy an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for just $500. With a chunky savings of $150 of its normal $650 price, it’s an ideal way to enjoy a big-screen experience without spending a ton. You’ll likely need to be quick, though, as we can’t say how long this 70-inch TV deal will stick around. At this price, you won’t want to miss out.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

BGR.com

328K+
Followers
9K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy