Biker arrested after topping speeds of 115 mph in Tuscola County

A driver was saved Sunday morning after he lost control of his vehicle and rolled over in Sanilac County’s Wheatland Township. Sanilac County Central Dispatch received the call shortly before 7:00 a.m. yesterday morning regarding the rollover accident, with deputies, Sanilac EMS and Deckerville Fire Department all arriving at the scene in the 1400 block of East Deckerville Road. It’s been determined that the 30-year-old Minden City man was westbound on Deckerville Road in his 2004 GMC Sierra when, upon losing control of the car, he went into the south side ditch, striking a driveway embankment before overturning and coming to stop on the driver’s side. The man was not wearing his seatbelt.

SANILAC COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO