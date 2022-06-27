ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Obituary: Mary Mathews

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Mathews, Grandma-Great to those who loved her best, went home to her lord, on June 22, 2022. She was 96. Mary was the daughter of Sylvia and Herbert Eilert. She was the proud graduate of Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. Vernon Mathews was the love of Mary’s life....

Obituary: Ronald Daniel

Ronald Daniel, 64, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Bedford passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City. He was born in Malvern, Arkansas on October 4, 1957, to Bobby Eugene Daniel and Barbara (Linglebach) Daniel. Ronald was a graduate of Mitchell High School and Oakland City College, he worked thirty years for H&R Block, first in Bedford and then is the corporate office in Kansas City.
BEDFORD, IN
Donna J. (Fox) Fulkerson

Donna J. (Fox) Fulkerson, age 79, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday morning, June 26, 2022 at her home in Franklin. She was a former resident of Brown County and Morgantown. Donna was born Feb. 8, 1943, in Nashville, to her parents, the late Raymond...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Obituary: George Anthony Fletcher

George Anthony Fletcher, 74, of Bedford, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Born on March 1, 1948, he was the son of Bertram and Eva (Burford) Fletcher. George was disabled and was a member of the Moose Lodge in Bedford. He was a graduate of Bedford High School with the class of 1966.
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Paula Jo Trowbridge

Paula Jo Trowbridge, 62, of Bedford passed away on Friday June 24, 2022 at 1:30 a.m. at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. She was born in Bedford on January 23, 1960 to Ralph E. and Eva Meadows. Paula was a longtime cook at Bandanas Bar & Grill in Bedford. She...
BEDFORD, IN
Three newly appointed troopers assigned to the Lafayette District

LAFAYETTE – On June 16, 2022, eighteen new troopers graduated from the 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy after completing 23 weeks of intense training. The recruits completed over 1,100 hours of academic and hands-on training in criminal and traffic law, crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, firearms, de-escalation, impaired driving detection, scenario-based training, and other classes necessary for modern policing.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Drought in Indiana: June 2012 vs June 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – After a warm spring, the summer of 2012 was one for the record books with record high temperatures above 100° and record dry conditions that brought extreme drought to Indiana. We have had a dry June this year and some hot days mixed in there, but how does it compare to the June […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Dubois County Marriage Licenses – June 28, 2022

Due to miscommunication, the Ferdinand News has not printed marriage licenses for quite some time. Our apologies to the happy newlyweds whose special day was not mentioned in the paper recently!. The following marriage licenses were issued from April 1-June 23:. Abigail M. Ebenkamp to Cody Allen Schmitt, both of...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
New probationary trooper assigned to the Jasper Post

JASPER – On Thursday, June 16, 2022, eighteen Probationary Troopers graduated from the 82nd Indiana State Police Academy. From this group of newly appointed troopers, the Jasper Post welcomes Probationary Trooper Leah Schnell to the ranks of District #34. Probationary Trooper Schnell is a native of Jasper and a...
JASPER, IN
2022 Ugly Duck Derby kicks off this Wednesday, June 29th

LAWRENCE COUNTY – The 2022 Ugly Duck Derby is set to kick-off this Wednesday, June 29th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Milwaukee Depot located at 1401 J St near the Downtown Square. Wednesday night’s kick-off will offer a special discounted rate if you purchase 40 duck...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Lou’s Bloomington Indiana Barn Vacation Giveaway

Erin White, Director of Leisure Marketing & Media at Visit Bloomington joins Lou Manfredini to talk about getting away to Bloomington, Indiana this summer!. Enter to win this Bloomington, Indiana giveaway package that includes a two-night stay at The Barn at Briar Ridge, a historic circa-1900 barn converted to a fabulous vacation rental. From the cuisines to the beautiful views, Lou and Erin talk about the best parts of the destination.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Kokomo woman hit by car, flown to Indy hospital

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after she was hit by a car Tuesday night. Kokomo police say shortly before 10:30 p.m., the woman was hit near the intersection of Morgan Street and State Road 931. They say she walked into the traffic lane “at the same time” a […]
KOKOMO, IN
Obituary: Jesse T. “J.T.” Carter

Jesse T. “J.T.” Carter, 94, of Oolitic, passed away at 4:21 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Bliss Place in Bedford. Jesse T. Carter was born on June 25, 1927, to Jess and Louise (Hostetter) Carter in Bedford, IN. While he was in High School he worked at the Indiana and Lawrence Theatres. Several years later he met Beatrice May Tillett while he was talking tickets at a theatre. Beatrice and Jesse married on September 27, 1952. They made a lifetime of memories and built a life; raising 2 children, doing a lot of traveling, entertaining with dear friends, and absolutely adored their grandchildren and great-grandson when he came into the world. Beatrice left his side when she passed away on November 6, 2011.
BEDFORD, IN
4th of July Celebrations and Festivals in Indianapolis

It’s hard to believe that the 4th of July is only one week away! It’s time to break out the red, white, and blue attire and take your family to one of these star-spangled events. We’ve already covered all the amazing places to watch fireworks around Indianapolis. Below...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Governor Holcomb will be in Columbus this Thursday

INDIANA – Governor Eric Holcomb will be attending the update on READI Funding on Thursday, June 30th. Governor Holcomb will be joined by Columbus Mayor James Lienhoop and Secretary of the Chamber of Commerce Brad Chambers, IEDC. The governor will deliver brief remarks celebrating the next phase of the...
COLUMBUS, IN
Review: George Clinton: From Indiana Avenue to the Mothership, the best of Parliament-Funkadelic in Naptown

In 2019, George Clinton announced that he was retiring from the stage. Parliament-Funkadelic’s farewell tour ended in early 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States. But at some point during the COVID-19 shutdown, Clinton had a change of heart. In March of 2022, Clinton announced that his beloved P-Funk crew would return to the road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
'Tenderloin Tuesdays' return to Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Mark your calendars!. 'Tenderloin Tuesdays' return to Hamilton County for the 13th year. You can sink your teeth into indiana's signature sandwich every Tuesday between June 28 and July 26 at 30 restaurants in Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Westfield and more. You can also sign up...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
11 Indiana Playgrounds Worth The Drive

With state-of-the-art play structures and lots of space to run, these Indiana playgrounds will bring out the inner child in everyone. Meadowlark Park in Carmel has now reopened to the public, and features a completely reimagined playground experience! The new playground at Meadowlark Park features three big play structures for kids of all ages to enjoy. The structure for big kids includes geometric domes that kids can climb up to and through, and metal slides that send you back to the ground. There’s also a play structure for climbers and parkour enthusiasts that features bridges to cross, monkey bars to swing from and other obstacles. The play structure for babies and young kids also invites tiny tots to climb, slide and explore, but everything is scales smaller for the youngest adventurers.
CARMEL, IN
8 Unique Animal Encounters in Central Indiana

Most children love animals: Their wet noses, soft fur, and sometimes silly antics can provide hours of fun and education. It’s fun to see animals in real life, and fortunately for us Hoosiers, we have many opportunities to encounter animals up close. Many of the animal encounters across Indiana are a part of conservation efforts, and not only can families learn more about wild animals, farm animals and pets, they can enjoy the time together in an afternoon of furry (or scaly) fun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

