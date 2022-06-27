ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Commercial

Freedom, fireworks and fun: Your guide to Lake County's Fourth of July celebrations

By Caroline Gaspich, Daily Commercial
 3 days ago

Cue the sparklers — the Fourth of July is just around the corner.

Fireworks, parades and Independence Day events are scheduled across Lake County to celebrate the Fourth, and they're completely free to public.

The City of Eustis is kicking off the party early on Friday followed by Groveland and Mount Dora on Saturday. And Leesburg, Tavares, Clermont and Mount Dora are hosting events on the holiday itself: Monday, July 4.

Here's a look at events set for the long Fourth of July weekend in Lake County.

Eustis' Independence Day Hometown Celebration

The City of Eustis will be hosting its Independence Day Hometown Celebration early this year, kicking off the festivities on Friday from 5:30-9 p.m.

This family-friendly event will include entertainment from the Central Florida Show Ski Team and live music by Johnny Wild and the Delights. Guests can also enjoy food, vendors, and a fireworks show over Lake Eustis at 9:30 p.m.

The celebration will take place at Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive.

Details: eustis.org/Residents/Events/Hometown-Celebration-2022

Tavares' Independence Day Celebration

The City of Tavares is hosting its Independence Day Celebration in downtown Tavares on Monday, July 4 from 5-9 p.m.

This year's celebration will kick off at with Tavares' Main Street parade and the festivities will go on all night with live music by SLICKWOOD, food trucks, carnival games, stilt walkers, face painting, kids activities, an interactive DJ, library activities and more.

Of course, the night will wrap up with firework display starting at 9 p.m.

The event will take place at Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street.

Details: tavares.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=4571&month=3&year=1985&day=&calType=0

Clermont's Red, White & Boom

Clermont is hosting its Red, White & Boom celebration Monday, July 4 from 7-10 p.m.

This year's celebration will include food trucks, live music from The Actual Bank Robbers, a pie-eating contest, most-patriotic outfit contest, a pet parade, wet slides and bounce houses and an American cup display. This year, local celebrity Kayslin Victoria, a Top 24 singer on Season 16’s “The Voice,” will kick off the event with the National Anthem at the Highlander Pavilion.

And don't forget to bring your blanket because the party will end with a firework show at 9:15 p.m. over Lake Minneola.

The event will take place at Waterfront Park, 330 3rd Street. Free shuttles will be available to transport guests to and from Waterfront Park.

Details: clermontfl.gov/events/2019633-red-white-and-boom.stml

Leesburg's Fourth of July at the Lakefront

The City of Leesburg is hosting its annual Fourth of July celebration at The Lakefront on Ski Beach. This festival will kick off Monday, July 4 at noon.

It will include bounce houses, slides, face painting, a balloon artist, juggler, stilt walkers and even a photo booth. There will also be festive foods and vendors.

The Leesburg Lightning game's opening ceremony is set for 5 p.m. And at 7:30 p.m., there will be a water ski show followed by the largest fireworks display in Lake County at 9 p.m.

Guests can view the fireworks from all around Venetian Cove or from their own boats at the Boat Tailgate Party between Monkey Island and the boat ramp at Venetian Cove Marina.

Details: leesburgpartnership.com/leesburg-4th-of-july-celebration/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FEBWU_0gNXe3ix00

Groveland's Fourth of July Celebration

The City of Groveland, in partnership with Kroger, is hosting its Fourth of July Celebration Sunday from 4:30 to 9 p.m.

This year's celebration will include food trucks, vendors, live entertainment from Groove Infusion, the Miss Firecracker Pageant, a car show with DJ Blu Bloods and a firework show at 9 p.m.

The event will take place at Lake David Park, 450 South Lake Avenue.

Details: groveland-fl.gov/676/4th-of-July-Celebration

Mount Dora's Independence Day Parade & Freedom on the Waterfront

Mount Dora will be hosting Freedom on the Waterfront on Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

This family-friendly celebration will have food trucks, live music, vendors and fireworks as the grand finale. This year's live music will feature Nashville breakout country star Bailey Callahan as well as other local talent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ASSSt_0gNXe3ix00

The event will be spread across Elizabeth Evans Park and Gilbert Park in downtown Mount Dora.

Details: ci.mount-dora.fl.us/984/Freedom-on-the-Waterfront---Sunday-July-

On Monday, July 4, the city is hosting an Independence Day parade at 10 a.m.

This year's parade will be located at the corner of Donnelly and Seventh and runs to Charles Avenue in historic downtown Mount Dora.

Details: mountdora.com/events/details/independence-day-parade-07-04-2022-2034

AdventHealth Clermont Freedom 5K

AdventHealth, in partnership with Kroger, is hosting the third-annual Freedom 5k in Clermont on Monday, July 4 at 7:30 a.m.

Start your Fourth of July in a fun and healthy way by walking or running in AdventHealth's 5k race this Independence Day. At the finish line there will be a party at Suncreek Brewery with delicious cold watermelon, post race snacks, and a custom medal to take home. Participants are welcomed to join in in-person or virtually.

This race will take place in Downtown Clermont at 490 West Avenue.

Details: eventvesta.com/events/14945-adventhealth-clermont-freedom-5k-presented-by-kroger-delivery

