Man Arrested After Rolling Domestic Disturbance On Highway 2

YORK – Derrick J. Sova, 36, of York, has pleaded not guilty in a case involving strangulation. His arraignment was held in York County District Court. According to the affidavit filed by an investigator with the York County Sheriff’s Department, a woman reported he put her in a choke-hold, to the point she lost consciousness. When she was allegedly assaulted, they were on a staircase and she said she fell down the stairs after losing consciousness. She said she sought treatment for her injuries, but per his orders lied about the nature of what had happened to her.

YORK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO