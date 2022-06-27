ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Creek, NE

Man Arrested After Rolling Domestic Disturbance On Highway 2

By Tom Stanton
klin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Elk Creek man is accused of forcing his girlfriend to drive against her will Sunday evening and attacking her on the side of the road. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says the woman spotted a...

klin.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff targets Humboldt distribution conspiracy

HUMBOLDT – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests in connection with an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Humboldt area. A sheriff’s office press release says deputies acquired an arrest warrant for Travis Ross of Humboldt and went with Nebraska probation to a Central Avenue residence looking for him.
HUMBOLDT, NE
klin.com

Roca Man Arrested In Child Enticement Investigation

A Lancaster County man has been arrested following a child enticement investigation. The Nebraska State Patrol says 22 year old Hector Tercero of Roca had used social media to arrange a meeting for a sexual encounter with what he believed was a 14-year-old girl. Investigators had actually contacted an NSP...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Teens receive multiple charges after traffic stop in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Early Monday morning, around 2:40 a.m. LPD said they conducted a traffic stop near 24th & E Street after a vehicle committed a traffic violation. Upon contact, officials said the officer immediately detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and a passenger then said there was about 1 lb. of marijuana in the vehicle.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elk Creek, NE
Lancaster County, NE
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Motorcycle, deer accident on Highway 34

EAGLE - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports a motorcycle and deer accident on Highway 34 Tuesday night. Sheriff’s deputies responded with Eagle Fire and Rescue and Cass County EMA just west of 238th Street. A Yamaha driven by 63-year-old Ronald Heim of Union collided with a deer that...
CASS COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Teens Booked On Weapon And Drug Charges

Two teenagers are facing charges after a traffic stop at 24th and E Street around 2:40 Monday morning. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. A 15 year old male passenger told the officer that there was about a pound of marijuana inside the vehicle.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LPD Hopes To Have More Information Soon On Sunday’s Shooting At Seacrest Field

Lincoln Police hope to have more information soon involving Sunday’s shooting in the parking lot at Seacrest Field at 1000 S. 70th Street that left two people injured. The Criminal Investigation Unit states the 24 year old woman who was shot and later located in the area of 70th and O Street is now in stable condition and investigators hope to interview her soon.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LSO Investigate Stolen Trucks, Trailers, Boxed Beef

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of semi tractors, trailers and missing boxed beef. A Grand Island man called LSO Sunday to report his semi tractor and trailer was stolen from Grand Island sometime after Friday, June 24th and Saturday, June 25th. Deputies recovered the semi and turned it over to the owner. There was no sign of a missing trailer.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Disturbance#Highway 2
Western Iowa Today

Fremont County Arrest Report

(Sidney) The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported four arrests. On Thursday, Deputies responded to Riverton for a dispute. Authorities arrested 64-year-old Edward Umbreit, of Riverton for Disorderly Conduct and Simple Assault. Officers transported Umbreit to the Fremont County Jail and held him on a $1,500 cash bond. On Monday;...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

NSP makes arrest for child enticement in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Roca man for child enticement on June 27 in Grand Island. NSP said 22-year-old Hector Tercero arranged a meeting for a sexual encounter with what he believed was a 14-year-old girl using social media. Officials said Tercero was actually communicating...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klin.com

Man Convicted For Crimes In Lancaster County On The Run

A man convicted and serving time in prison for burglary and other offenses in Lancaster County is on the run. Semaj Ross walked out of a fire exit at Community Corrections Center – Omaha overnight Sunday. His electronic monitoring devise was recovered. Ross was sentenced on March 31, 2015...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Apartment Balcony Fire Causes $10,000 In Damage

Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to 2701 N 70th Street around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday morning after reports of a fire on a 3rd floor balcony. A 48 year old woman was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. She was assisted from the building by LFR crews. She was last listed in stable condition.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island Police say woman head-butted and kicked officers during arrest

GRAND ISLAND, NE — A Nebraska woman is jail after police say she head-butted and kicked officers when they attempted to arrest her. Grand Island Police say they responded to a welfare check in the 200 block of East 8th St. around 6:00 Friday night. The check was called in for 31-year-old Wilda Hruby, who was wanted on a warrant out of Lancaster County. When officers attempted to arrest her, police say she head-butted and kicked them several times.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York News-Times

York man accused of strangulation

YORK – Derrick J. Sova, 36, of York, has pleaded not guilty in a case involving strangulation. His arraignment was held in York County District Court. According to the affidavit filed by an investigator with the York County Sheriff’s Department, a woman reported he put her in a choke-hold, to the point she lost consciousness. When she was allegedly assaulted, they were on a staircase and she said she fell down the stairs after losing consciousness. She said she sought treatment for her injuries, but per his orders lied about the nature of what had happened to her.
YORK, NE
klin.com

Update: Missing Elderly Man Found

Lincoln Police report that Mr. Vermillion was located and is safe. Thanks for everyone’s assistance. Lincoln Police are asking the public’s help in locating a 74-year old Lincoln man. 74-year-old Leon Vermillion was last seen Sunday morning near South 40th and Yankee Hill Road. He was driving a...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Law enforcement gathers to remember Saunders County deputy

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement in Saunders County and from across the region gathered Tuesday to remember the life of a long-time deputy. Tuesday was the funeral and procession for Deputy Jeff Hermanson who died last week of a medical issue while on duty. The 45-year-old deputy started...
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD responds to vandalism report, gunshot to residence

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officials said they were called to a residence in the 6700 block of Meursault Drive on a report of vandalism around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday. LPD said that officers discovered that sometime during the overnight hours the residence had been struck by a single gunshot. Authorities said...
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested Deann Marie Kuhl, 41, of Glenwood, on Sunday for Obstruct Prosecution or Defense, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving under Suspension. Kuhl was held on $3,600 bond. Sean Michael Cooney, 41, of Council Bluffs, was arrested...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
klin.com

LPD Warning Parents About Realistic Looking “Toy” Guns

Lincoln Police is urging parents to not provide their children with splat, pellet and airsoft guns. “We have seen a 259% increase in the recovery of these types of guns so far in 2022 compared to the most recent five-year data and we recently had incidents where young people fired splat guns at unsuspecting people in the community,” LPD said in a statement.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple trailers fully-loaded with meat stolen in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, NE — Grand Island Police are investigating after multiple trailers full of meat were stolen over the weekend. Police say at least three trailers were taken from the east side of town. One truck and trailer was loaded with more than $230,000 and had been parked in the 1500 block of East 4th St. Authorities later found the truck in Lancaster County but haven’t yet recovered the trailer or the beef.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy