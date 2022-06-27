Integration of AI Platform Can Cut Time for Chest CT Interpretation

Since its discovery nearly a century ago, over 100,000 studies of growth hormone (GH) have investigated its structure, how it interacts with the GH receptor and its multiple actions. These include effects on growth, substrate metabolism, body composition, bone mineral density, the cardiovascular system and brain function, among many others. Recombinant human GH is approved for use to promote growth in children with GH deficiency (GHD), along with several additional clinical indications. Studies of humans and animals with altered levels of GH, from complete or partial GHD to GH excess, have revealed several covert or hidden actions of GH, such as effects on fibrosis, cardiovascular function and cancer. In this Review, we do not concentrate on the classic and controversial indications for GH therapy, nor do we cover all covert actions of GH. Instead, we stress the importance of the relationship between GH and fibrosis, and how fibrosis (or lack thereof) might be an emerging factor in both cardiovascular and cancer pathologies. We highlight clinical data from patients with acromegaly or GHD, alongside data from cellular and animal studies, to reveal novel phenotypes and molecular pathways responsible for these actions of GH in fibrosis, cardiovascular function and cancer.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO