ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 committee announces last-minute hearing for Tuesday

By Rebecca Beitsch, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44woiR_0gNXdW1k00

( The Hill ) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol announced a last-minute hearing for Tuesday after previously saying it would pause its series of meetings until July.

An advisory sent Monday said they would convene to “present recently obtained evidence” but provided no other details.

The committee last week said they would pause their hearings for two weeks given a wealth of new evidence.

“We’ve taken in some additional information that’s going to require additional work. So rather than present hearings that have not been the quality of the hearings in the past, we made a decision to just move into sometime in July,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters last Wednesday.

The shift in schedule comes after what committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) called “a deluge of new evidence.”

During its third hearing, the committee flashed its website on the screen behind lawmakers, with Thompson asking “those who might be on the fence about cooperating to reach out to us” through the panel’s tip line.

Five under-the-radar Democrats who could run for president in 2024

The panel’s investigators on Thursday also sat for two hours with British filmmaker Alex Holder, who was subpoenaed and asked to turn over video relating to his documentary about the Trumps, including interviews with former President Trump, his adult children and former Vice President Mike Pence.

The footage was a significant get for the committee, as it includes an interview with Trump and Pence, with whom the committee has yet to secure an interview.

The committee was also expecting a new bath of documents from the National Archives. However, a letter from acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall, sent the same day Thompson announced the delay in hearings, says the new information would be released July 8.

The previous effort to delay hearings into July came after Thompson suggested the panel may consider adding additional hearings. The panel is still set to review the role extremist groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys played in the attack, with another set to review Trump’s inaction despite scenes of violence at the Capitol.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Bannon requests trial delay over Jan. 6 hearing publicity

Steve Bannon, a former adviser in the Trump administration, has requested that his trial over contempt of Congress charges be delayed, arguing the Jan. 6 House select committee’s hearings have gained too much publicity. In a court filing on Wednesday, Bannon’s attorneys, David Schoen, Robert Costello and Evan Corcoran, asked for the start date of […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for nine wanted central Ohio felons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help in finding nine central Ohio felons wanted for a variety of crimes. Richard Jones Wanted for: Felonious Assault Kathleen Starkey Wanted for: Four counts of Robbery Omer Ramadhan Wanted for: Two counts of Aggravated Arson Dahir Ali Wanted for: Kidnapping and Felonious […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Mike Pence
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Biden is 'planning to nominate an anti-abortion Republican lawyer as a judge in Kentucky in a deal with Mitch McConnell to stop him holding up his picks for federal benches'

President Joe Biden plans to nominate an anti-abortion lawyer to a federal judgeship in Kentucky as part of a deal struck with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, it was reported on Wednesday night. S. Chad Meredith, a Federalist Society-backed attorney, fought against federal COVID-19 public health measures and to limit...
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC4 Columbus

7-year-old was latest rape victim of Ohio trucker now getting federal prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A serial rapist has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old across multiple states. Joseph C. Gaines, 42, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to transporting a minor interstate with the intention of sexually abusing the victim, and committing a new offense against a minor as a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Democrats#British
NBC4 Columbus

Overdoses kill 6 people in 1 day in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Six people died Monday from drug overdoses, the Franklin County Coroner’s Office said. Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz said the drugs tied to the fatal overdoses are not yet known, but that “fentanyl has been in the majority of overdose deaths in Franklin County for the last few years.” Ortiz added […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Amber alert: 2-week-old baby found safe, mother in custody

UPDATE: The 2-week-old child has been found and is safe, according to an Amber Alert update. The mother, Mandy Jaynes, is in custody. The Amber Alert has been canceled. MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-week-old child that police said has been taken by its mother who is suffering […]
MANSFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Pepper spray flies when Hilltop store employee asks woman to leave

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a woman is facing assault charges after she used pepper spray on a store employee.  According to Columbus police, around 4:30 p.m., May 14, the suspect became disruptive inside a store along the 2100 block of Sullivant Avenue and was asked to leave by an employee.   The suspect became disorderly […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Abduction of ‘bruised, bloody’ woman sends Nelsonville police on manhunt

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Nelsonville police have taken a man into custody Thursday, calling him a “monster” after what they described as a violent hostage situation. The incident started when a woman walked into the Nelsonville Police Department, Tuesday, and told officers her 30-something-year-old daughter had been attacked. The woman had photos that showed her […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man killed in Athens Co. Tractor crash

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers say a man died in Athens County when the tractor he was driving overturned.   According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 8:20 p.m., Thursday, Harry G. Reeves, 74, of Albany, was driving a 1964 Massy Ferguson tractor westbound on S.R. 681, when he traveled off the […]
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bounce house owner fires Hilliard abduction suspect

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — An employee for a bounce house rental company was fired after allegedly attempting to abduct a 6-year-old boy over the weekend. The owner of the bounce house rental company said Ketema Faye was hired when the company needed more workers and was recommended by a longtime employee who said they knew […]
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Mother sentenced in 2020 death of son, 7, in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mother has been sentenced for the death of her 7-year-old son in 2020. Oneida Maldando-Cortez, 26, will spend the next six to nine years in prison after pleading guilty in April to one charge of involuntary manslaughter. According to court documents, Maldando-Cortez has just over two years of jail credit […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy