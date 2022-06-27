ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Family’s pursuit of justice, cell phone data lead to charges in Indy man’s fatal overdose

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CM62i_0gNXcvw000

INDIANAPOLIS – Prosecutors in Marion County charged a suspect accused of supplying the drugs that led to a man’s fatal overdose in 2020.

But the case may never have been pursued without a determined family’s quest for justice.

On Monday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged 30-year-old Hunter McSwain with dealing a controlled substance resulting in death.

Man told police he ‘panicked,’ dumped overdose victim in Seymour

In July 2020, Nathan May was found dead inside a car in the 4100 block of Kildeer Drive on the south side. He’d overdosed on fentanyl. His family spent months seeking justice, even compiling evidence against McSwain, who’d admitted he’d given May fentanyl in exchange for Xanax. The evidence included text messages and recorded conversations.

The case was the subject of a February 2022 FOX59 investigation examining an Indiana law that punishes drug dealers with up to 40 years in prison following a deadly overdose.

The prosecutor’s office said in November 2021 that the case had been thoroughly investigated by IMPD and the evidence didn’t support criminal charges. After the report aired in February, the Drug Enforcement Administration asked to look at the information the family compiled, much of which is referenced in the probable cause affidavit from the case.

The evidence led to further investigation involving the DEA, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Southern Indiana, the Marion County Coroner’s Office and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Coroner: 1-year-old Fort Wayne girl died from fentanyl toxicity in 2021 homicide

Ultimately, the prosecutor’s office decided to charge McSwain.

According to court documents, the investigation began on the morning of July 26, 2020, when a guest approached a hotel employee to report that a man was “slumped over” inside a red car in the parking lot. The witness knocked on the window multiple times with no answer. The witness then opened the door and noticed the man’s nose was bleeding and he was cold to the touch.

The man was later identified as May. The coroner’s office determined he died from acute fentanyl intoxication. Autopsy results were certified in September 2020.

In February 2022, May’s mother provided DEA investigators with information she discovered after examining her son’s phone records. She found an unknown number on his phone and contacted the individual, who turned out to be McSwain.

The two exchanged text messages in August 2020, a few days after May’s death.

Bloomington man charged after woman’s overdose death

May’s longtime girlfriend provided investigators with a recorded conversation from June 2021, nearly a year after May’s death, in which McSwain’s girlfriend talked about how she and McSwain had met May in the hotel parking lot.

She said McSwain handed something to May, although she couldn’t see exactly what it was. The transaction lasted about ten minutes, according to court documents. May’s mother was also present during the conversation.

McSwain’s girlfriend said May gave McSwain some cash and Xanax. Her only contact with May was to say “hi,” according to court documents.

May walked back to the car, though McSwain’s girlfriend said McSwain pulled away before May got inside. Once inside his car, May never got back out. He was found dead the next morning; an employee at the hotel had no recollection of the car ever moving from that spot.

Muncie woman convicted of jailhouse drug dealing death

DEA investigators obtained a warrant for several phones, including those belonging to May, McSwain and McSwain’s girlfriend. Cell phone tower data put all three phones near Kildeer Drive on the afternoon of July 25, 2020. The last call from May’s phone went to McSwain at 2:03 p.m., investigators said.

McSwain was arrested on drug charges in Brown County in September 2021; police in that case had received judicial authorization to extract data from his phone. While they seized more than 32GB, investigators in the Brown County case were only allowed to examine a small range of it (Sept. 1 to Sept. 27, 2021).

Investigators looking into May’s case learned about the data in March 2022 and received judicial authorization to examine the full data set.

McSwain had upgraded from an iPhone 11 to a 2020 model of the iPhone SE, but data had been backed up on cloud servers. After extracting the chat data on iMessage, investigators found an exchange between McSwain and another individual on May 14, 2021, in which McSwain talked about May’s death.

Plainfield police report large fentanyl bust

“It’s not your fault. You told him what it was, and he still messed with it,” McSwain’s associate wrote.

“I told him, man. I even tried to straight ignore him about it,” McSwain wrote back.

“He would’ve gotten it from someone else, there’s no doubt about that,” the individual responded.

“Barely gave him ANYTHING MAN!!” McSwain later wrote. “The amount I gave [him] was like 8 grains of salt.”

“Did he mix it with something else? Or is that amount all it takes?” the other individual asked.

“[That’s] all it takes if [you are] not used to that or opiates alone,” McSwain replied.

During a conversation days later with the same person, McSwain again said he’d warned May that fentanyl was dangerous.

“I told him [it was dangerous]. But also consider the fact, the source it’s Nathan, nicest kid I’ve ever met and gullible too. I just felt bad,” McSwain wrote.

McSwain also shared a “Dear Nathan” letter he’d written in rehab in which he said he regretted picking up May’s phone call.

“I went to your funeral and [saw] you in a casket,” McSwain wrote, according to court documents. “Some days I think you gave me the shovel to bury you. I regret picking up your phone call. I made my problem into yours.”

Court records show McSwain has been previously charged in other drug-related cases.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX59

2022 juvenile homicide cases in Indy still unsolved, records show

INDIANAPOLIS — In the first six months of 2022, more than 100 people have lost their lives at the hands of another person across Indianapolis. At least nine victims, or about 8% of all victims this year, are under the age of 18, according to information provided by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD). “It’s […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Meth, fentanyl ring distributed drugs through Indy auto shop; 11 people sentenced

INDIANAPOLIS – Eleven people involved in a drug ring that distributed methamphetamine and fentanyl through an Indianapolis auto shop have been sentenced. In fall 2019, federal agents began tracking suspected shipments of drugs into the Indianapolis area. They eventually discovered methamphetamine was being transported from Muncie to Vans Auto Repair in Indianapolis for distribution. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Charges filed against Indy man accused of driving under the influence and causing deadly hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — Felony charges are filed against an Indianapolis man following a deadly hit-and-run on the city’s east side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 30-year-old Stephen Moore on Saturday for his alleged role in the fatal hit and run. The incident, IMPD said, occurred around 6 p.m. Friday on North Shadeland Avenue […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Plainfield, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
City
Muncie, IN
Fox 59

Law enforcement asks for help in finding violent felon

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Law Enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a serious violent felon firearms case. The suspect, William Shellhouse, is wanted for a warrant issued on July 29th, 2021 for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. He is described as 6′ tall and 200 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indiana Red Flag candidate held on $200k bond in gun case

IMPD gun crimes investigators tell Fox 59 News that Geozeff Graham is suspected in at least five random and targeted shootings in Indianapolis since April in which no one was hurt but yet he’s facing a Red Flag court order and is being held on a $200,000 bond. Graham was arrested Tuesday in Whitestown on […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy couple accused of orchestrating violent armed robberies with son’s juvenile friends

UPDATE: IMPD confirmed on Wednesday that two more juvenile suspects were arrested in connection with the robberies. The two additional suspects are both 14-years-old. That brings the total number of arrests to five. INDIANAPOLIS — Three people, including one juvenile, are behind bars accused of orchestrating a series of violent armed robberies this month. Before […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Iphone Se#Iphone 11#Drugs#Xanax#Impd
cbs4indy.com

Court Docs: Indy firefighter strangled and kidnapped girlfriend

INDIANAPOLIS — A greater than standard bond and GPS monitoring are being requested for an Indianapolis firefighter who was arrested last week on charges that include domestic battery and kidnapping. Private Nathaniel Waldroup, 28, was arrested at an Indianapolis Fire Department station last Tuesday, for charges related to an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLKY.com

Authorities re-open 51-year-old southern Indiana cold case, families thankful for possibility of more answers

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is re-opening a cold case that has left a town shrouded with questions for over 50 years. It was Dec. 18, 1971, when anyone would ever see 16-year-old Michael Sewell, 17-year-old Stanley Robison and 19-year-old Jerry Autry alive when the teens went to a cabin on Robison's family farm in Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WTHR

Fishers police warn of recent scams

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department is warning residents of phone scams reported over the last several weeks. Most recently, the department has gotten reports involving a suspect accusing a victim of a crime of having an outstanding arrest warrant and demanding the victim send gift cards to clear their name.
FISHERS, IN
Local News Digital

Shelby County teen, missing since February, found safe

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – UPDATE: The Shelbyville Police Department released information Tuesday night that Brayden Mahon, a teenager missing from Shelbyville since February 10, was located in Oklahoma and is safe. Law enforcement thanks everyone who provided tips. At this time police are not providing any additional information. It is still an ongoing investigation.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
FOX59

Probation officer injured after Juvenile Detention Center window shot at

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a probation officer at the Juvenile Detention Center on Indy’s near northeast side was shot and injured after someone fired a gun through one of the center’s windows. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 5:07 p.m. at the detention center which is located at 25th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
953wiki.com

North Vernon Woman Arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine

She is also being held on a Jennings County Warrant. Seymour-Yesterday, June 27, 2022, a traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper resulted in a Jennings County woman being arrested on numerous charges related to dealing and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Shortly before 11:00 am, the Indiana State Police...
NORTH VERNON, IN
FOX59

Trailblazer sought in deadly Greenwood hit-and-run

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Greenwood police released additional information about a vehicle they’re seeking in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash from earlier this month. Andrew M. Benkert, 23, died in the June 15 crash on State Road 135 near Fairview Road. Police are looking for a Chevy Trailblazer from the 2002 to 2008 model years. […]
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

FOX59

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy