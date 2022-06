A 17-year-old Pontiac girl who said she’s pregnant was shot while at a gas station late Sunday night, officials are reporting. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the injured teen was located at a home in the 100 block of S. Marshall Street with a gunshot wound to her right arm. Deputies had gone to the home after responding to a report of people arguing and shots fired at a Sunoco station at 585 Auburn Ave. in Pontiac, and then being told where the victim could be found.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO