Marion County, IN

COVID vaccines available for 6-month-olds in Marion County

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Children as young as 6 months can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Marion County.

On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department announced that it is offering the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months and older.

The offering comes ager the CDC issued a recommendation that children this age receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, which were given for emergency use authorization. The CDC says the authorization expands eligibility for vaccination to nearly 20 million additional children in the United States, according to CDC.

FDA OKs COVID vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years old

“By offering this vaccine, we have taken another very significant step forward in our ongoing fight against COVID-19,” said Virginia A. Caine, M.D., director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department. “While some parents are ready to get their children vaccinated, others might still have questions. I encourage parents and caregivers to talk to their health professionals to learn more about the benefits and the importance of getting them vaccinated.”

The vaccines are available by appointment only at district health offices and ACTION Health Center. You can find a list of immunization locations and phone numbers by visiting the Marion County Public Health Department website or by calling 317-221-2122.

