Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is asking the Montana Supreme Court to consider last week’s U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in an appeal of four abortion laws before the court. Planned Parenthood of Montana sued the state last year over four laws that were passed during the 2021 legislative […] The post Montana Attorney General wants state Supreme Court to consider Dobbs decision in abortion appeal appeared first on Daily Montanan.

HELENA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO