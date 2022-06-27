ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong to ‘renounce’ U.S. citizenship, slams Roe v. Wade decision

By Nexstar Media Wire, Christine Samra
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

( KTLA ) – Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is the latest big name to speak out on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade . The high court eliminated the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion and handed states the authority to drastically limit or ban the procedure.

The ruling ignited protests and calls to action across the country.

On Friday, during a concert at the London Stadium in the United Kingdom, Armstrong slammed the United States and announced he’s giving up his citizenship. “F— America. I’m f—ing renouncing my citizenship,” the rockstar declared to fans. “I’m f—ing coming here.”

The band is currently on tour overseas with Fall Out Boy and Weezer for the Hella Mega Tour. “There’s just too much f—ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f—ing excuse for a country,” he continued to explain. “Oh, I’m not kidding. You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

Megan Thee Stallion rips ‘stupid-a– men’ after Roe decision

The Daily Mail reported that he also yelled “f— the Supreme Court of America” before playing the band’s hit “American Idiot.”

The California band is no stranger to speaking out about political issues.

Earlier this month, Green Day performed in front of a banner that read “F— Ted Cruz,” following last month’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Almost 20 years ago, the band released the concept album “American Idiot,” which was their response to the war in Iraq and the Bush Administration. Armstrong would often perform the title track while wearing a mask of former President George W. Bush.

Green Day’s tour stops in Dublin, Ireland on June 27.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

