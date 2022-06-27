TV's Best Bets

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday, June 28

“Superman & Lois” season finale, 8 p.m., CW. Remember when Superman seemed invincible? Not any more; Ally Alston has been draining his powers to feed her own, while also merging worlds. Now Chrissy Beppo, the Smallville Gazette editor, has been authorized by the Defense Department to tell people the merging of planets is real and happening, Others — including Lois Lane and Lana Lang (the Smallville mayor) — try to save the world.

“Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness” conclusion, 9-11 p.m., PBS. For one young woman, the goal is basic: “I just want normal and mundane,” she said. “I’m tired of crazy and chaotic.” But getting there is complicated: The right therapist is hard to find … and hard to match with insurance. What would it be like, a dad asks, if a heart attack victim was told he could see a cardiologist in 3-6 months? Dr. Thomas Issel agrres: “The delay in getting help is staggering.” But there is help; this involving film is filled with young survivors of mental chaos.

“Endangered,” 9 p.m., HBO. Here’s another documentary on a solemn subject — journalists who face intimidation, jail or death. And if this is starting to seem too grim, there are alternatives. FX has the fun “Secret Life of Pets” (2016) at 8 p.m., with its sequel (2019) at 10. AMC has the first two “Die Hard” films at 9:30 a.m. (1988) and 12:30 p.m., (1990), the first two “Lethal Weapon” ones at 3 (1987) and 5:30 (1989) and then the broadly funny “Police Academy” (1984) at 8.

“Chucky,” 4 p.m. to midnight, Syfy. Here’s the first season in one gulp. It starts with a much-maligned teen finding a garage sale doll for his art project. The doll soon tries to dominate his life … and is exceptionally good at revenge. The resulting hours are messy but well-crafted. The second season is expected this fall.

No hockey. This is the night ABC had set aside for the seventh and final game of hockey’s Stanley Cup play-offs. That won’t happen, though; the Colorado Avalanche needed only six games to wrap it up. The Tampa Bay Lightning had been going for its third straight championship, but fell short; overall, Colorado has a 16-4 record in the four play-off rounds

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: TV's Best Bets

