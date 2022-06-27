ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antoine Walker rips Kyrie, says he thinks he’s better than he is

By Alex Reimer
The Lakers are the only team interested in Kyrie Irving right now, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski .

Three-time Celtics All-Star Antoine Walker probably isn’t surprised.

On a recent episode of “I Am Athlete Tonight,” Walker said he thinks Irving is in for a rude awakening this summer. “As good as Kyrie Irving is, and we know how good he is, I don’t think his value is as high as he thinks it is,” Walker said. “I don’t think the teams that he wants to go to — and five out of six are championship teams — are going to be willing to part ways with some of their valuable pieces not knowing what Kyrie Irving they’re going to get.”

Walker might be prophetic. While Irving can opt out of his contract and sign a massive five-year, $245.6 million extension with the Nets, it doesn’t seem like the Nets are interested in extending him long-term. Irving has only appeared in 103 games with Brooklyn over the last three years, and missed most of its home games last season due to his refusal to be vaccinated.

While Irving doesn’t bring championships along with him, he usually induces organizational discord. Kevin Durant, who could also want out of Brooklyn, is reportedly upset the Nets’ front office didn’t “grow to understand” Irving, whatever that means.

Walker thinks circumstances may force Irving and the Nets to reconcile. “I don’t think his value is that high,” Walker said. “I think when he gets out there, and actually sees what teams are willing to give up, and Brooklyn’s gonna be like, ‘That’s all we can get for him?’ It’s gonna be a different conversation.”

The Nets reportedly gave Irving permission to seek a sign-and-trade, but are unenthused with the Lakers’ offer.

Unfortunately for them, it could be the best they receive.

