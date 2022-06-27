ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, OH

Part of Wayland Road in Palmyra to be closed Tuesday

By Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 2 days ago

Wayland Road will be closed for a culvert replacement at 2350 Wayland, between Yale Road and Route 14, in Palmyra Township on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Portage County Engineer's Office said.

