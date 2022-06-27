Part of Wayland Road in Palmyra to be closed Tuesday

State Wildlife Officer Matt Teders, assigned to Madison County, received a report of an orphaned white-tailed deer fawn this spring. Officer Teders safely captured the fawn and coordinated with a wildlife rehabilitator to evaluate its condition. The fawn was healthy and alert. Officer Teders released the fawn back into the wild. The fawn was later observed accompanying several adult does. Fawns are often left alone for long periods of time and rarely orphaned. Unless you know the mother has perished, do not intervene.

OHIO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO