Score a refurbished MacBook Air for less than $300

By Stack Commerce
 3 days ago
If you’re out of the loop from the Apple world, here’s what you’ve missed: the tech giant recently unveiled its biggest MacBook Air refresh yet , with a bigger screen, a speedier processor, better graphics and memory, a new design, and new colorways, including a beautiful hue called midnight. The catch? The rollout has been affected by continuing supply chain issues, so pre-ordering a unit doesn’t guarantee an immediate delivery upon release.

And while it seems swell to hop on the hype and be the first people to own the new MacBook Air, you should be prepared for a long wait — not to mention shelling out thousands. But if you don’t mind an older unit, you can still make a considerable upgrade by scoring a refurbished laptop . For a limited time, you can get your hands on the Apple MacBook Air 11″ Core i5, 4GB RAM 128GB SSD – Silver for less than $300.

This refurbished MacBook Air from 2015 has been refurbished to function as good as new. Clocking at only 11.6 inches, it’s as lightweight as they come, making it a great companion for working on the go. It offers nine hours of battery life, 128GB storage for storing all your essential files, and a resolution of 1366 x 768 that delivers enhanced picture quality.

Thanks to its Intel Core i5 processor and 4GB of RAM, it also allows for seamless multitasking. You can jump from one app to another without worrying about any lags. And while it’s refurbished, it has a grade “B” rating, meaning it may have light scuffing or scratches on the body. But a few cosmetic marks here and there don’t impact the performance at all.

Formerly retailing for $599, you can grab the Apple MacBook Air 11″ Core i5, 4GB RAM 128GB SSD on sale for only $288.99.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular Science

Popular Science

