Dodgers News: LA Utility Man Scratched From Lineup with Neck Injury

 2 days ago

Zach McKinstry was originally scheduled to start on Sunday, but was scratched with a neck issue.

The Dodgers have had to get creative with who they're deploying in the outfield with Mookie Betts on the injured list with a cracked rib. Last weekend, manager Dave Roberts tired using career infielder Eddy Alvarez in right field, things didn't go well, to say the least.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Now that utility man Zach McKinstry is on the roster, Roberts penciled him into the original starting lineup for the Dodgers primetime matchup against the Braves, but then had to remove him last minute due to a neck issue. Doc inserted Trayce Thompson into the starting lineup instead.

McKinstry hasn't received a ton of playing time with the big club this year. He has just seven plate appearances this season and a .714 OPS. As a member of the OKC Dodgers (Triple-A), McKinstry has absolutely raked (.879).

Considering that Mookie Betts is expected to be out for several weeks, McKinstry should see more at-bats provided his neck injury doesn't keep him sidelined for an extended period of time.

