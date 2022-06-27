ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Struggling Today

By Chris MacDonald
What happened

Today, investors appear intent on discerning whether last week's bounce in the crypto market was a sustainable bottoming process, or simply a bear market bounce. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) , and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) , three of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, are all down today. As of 12:20 p.m. ET, these three tokens saw declines of 2.8%, 3.1%, and 3.4%, respectively.

These moves come on a variety of different catalysts today.

Ethereum has perhaps the most bearish catalyst to note, as reports that XCarnival, an Ethereum lending protocol, was hit with a $3.8 million hack, driving continued concerns around the security of top blockchain ecosystems. The XCarnival team has reportedly recovered 50% of its exploited assets, though the team was forced to suspend its smart contract as a result of this hack.

Bitcoin has dipped below the $21,000 level today, as investors digest outflow reports that show more than $450 million of net outflows from Bitcoin-related funds. This is the largest outflow week on record, and it highlights investor concerns around whether institutional capital will support top tokens at these levels.

Dogecoin appears to be following its mega-cap peers, as it usually does, in higher-volatility fashion. However, today's decline in this meme token appears to also reflect a larger reversion, following a significant surge higher this past weekend, on Elon Musk tweets and higher volatility in the sector overall.

So what

It's been a mixed morning of trading for stocks and cryptos alike. And while this past week has provided a nice reprieve for investors during this bear market in risk assets, it's worth noting that we're still in the midst of a rather aggressive bear market.

These confluence of headwinds for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin are notable. Investors continue to be concerned about security with even the most established blockchains, as hacks and downtime continue to dominate headlines. Capital inflows, which supported the positive price action of many of these projects, is also dissipating. And with investors looking to sell every rip (rather than buy every dip), it's unclear whether any sort of positive momentum can be sustained in this environment.

Now what

It's been a very choppy year thus far for crypto investors, with most of the chop to the downside. The various headwinds facing these top tokens are unfortunately widespread in the sector. In some ways, investors may consider the fact that these top projects are not immune to such headwinds as a major concern for smaller and less liquid tokens.

There's certainly the potential for a strong bounce higher, if macro conditions improve and investors regain their risk-on sentiment. Unfortunately, until this environment changes, the sorts of negative headlines we're seeing are likely to take even the most prominent cryptocurrencies lower.

Chris MacDonald has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

