Uncorked Wine Fest is coming back to Milwaukee, this time in Deer District

By Hannah Kirby, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
Here's some grape news for Wisconsin wine lovers. Uncorked: Milwaukee Wine Fest, put on by Uncorked Wine Festivals, is coming to Deer District.

The fest, scheduled for Sept. 17, will feature more than 200 wines, sparkling wines and "outside the bottle" beverages from around the world, according to a news release. More than 60 wineries will be participating.

Attendees can also expect local food trucks, live DJ music and a photo booth.

“Uncorked: Milwaukee is the perfect experience for wine lovers, and we’re eager to see the community come out to enjoy wine, food and music together,” Michael Belot, senior vice president of Bucks ventures and development, said in the news release.

The California-based Uncorked Wine Festivals made its Wisconsin debut back in October when it put on its first Uncorked: Milwaukee Wine Fest at the Mitchell Park Domes.

“Uncorked Wine Festivals is excited to be coming back to Milwaukee for the second annual Uncorked: Milwaukee Wine Fest,” Michelle Harris, owner of Uncorked Wine Festivals, said in the news release. “We’re thrilled to offer a one-of-a-kind experience for wine lovers in Deer District and make this year even bigger than the last!”

Since 2015, the company's wine fests have made it to Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Phoenix, Kansas City, Chicago, Cleveland, Miami and Tampa, among others.

This year's Milwaukee event will offer two ticket options. Early admission ($80) starts at 2 p.m. and features an extra hour of tasting with bonus wines from select wineries, according to the event's Facebook page. General admission ($65) starts at 3 p.m. The fest ends at 6 p.m.

All attendees must be at least 21 years old, the Facebook page said.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the fest's eventbrite page, bit.ly/3OHG1Tx, its Facebook page, bit.ly/mkewinefestfb, or its website, uncorkedwinefestivals.com.

Contact Hannah Kirby at hannah.kirby@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @HannahHopeKirby.

#Wine Tasting#Sparkling Wines#San Francisco#Food Drink#Uncorked#Bucks
