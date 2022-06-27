ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Divers locate body of Indianapolis man after he disappeared in Lake Monroe

By Jake Allen, Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago

Update: This article was updated June 28 with the correct spelling of David Alejandro Mora Sanchez's name.

Authorities have found an Indianapolis man who went missing in the water at Monroe Lake on Sunday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

David Alejandro Mora Sanchez, 34, was boating with friends at the lake in Monroe County when he disappeared beneath the surface of the water around 2 p.m., according to the DNR.

Responding agencies searched for Sanchez until nightfall Sunday when the operation was suspended. The search resumed Monday morning.

At 2:44 p.m. Sanchez's body was recovered by divers. He was found in 20 feet of water near where he was last seen.

Sanchez was wearing a personal flotation device when he entered the water but appears to have slipped out of it, according to the DNR.

Contact Jake Allen at  jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19 .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Divers locate body of Indianapolis man after he disappeared in Lake Monroe

