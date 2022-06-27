Rethinking concert safety

Legendary artist and writer (and onetime Chicago mayoral candidate) Cynthia Plaster Caster passed away in April after a lengthy illness, but Gossip Wolf isn’t done mourning. Future generations of local musicians and fans won’t get to bask in the splendor of her warm, glowing personality—thankfully her famous plaster casts of the private parts of musicians will be around to inspire awe, joy, and/or hilarity for many years to come. On Thursday, July 7, many of Plaster Caster’s friends and admirers, including several who’ve been immortalized by her molds, will celebrate her life with songs and stories at Metro. More than a dozen artists will perform, including Jon Langford and his Mekons bandmate Sally Timms, Langford’s group the Waco Brothers, Chris Connelly, Suzi Gardner of L7, and Bobby Conn & Monica Boubou.
