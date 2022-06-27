ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Rethinking concert safety

By Kira Leadholm
CHICAGO READER
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice and security are meant to keep concertgoers safe, but what happens when they do more harm than good?. In summer 2020, as America reckoned with a sickness in its system of law enforcement, so too did the music community interrogate the role of police and hired security at concerts. Like...

chicagoreader.com

