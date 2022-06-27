Top Celeb Styles of the Week - June 27th

Once again some of our favorite celebs wowed us with their styles! This week, we were blown away by Khloé Kardashian’s hot metalic barbie look, Mindy Kaling’s bold orange style, Heidi Klum’s sexy bdsm-inspired dress and Naomi Campbell in a summery yet classic pastel yellow co-ord.

Of course, Katie Holmes also made our list, as she looked flawless at the H&M popup wearing a two piece outfit from the brand while Rosalia’s fashion was Y2K hip with her super oversized blazer.

Keep scrolling to see these outfits and all of this week’s top celebrity styles.

Katie Holmes Katie Holmes looked gorgeous in a black and white two-piece suit from H&M. Suri’s mom wore the outfit to the H&M pop up a the Hôtel Hennes in New York.

Khloe Kardashian Khloé Kardashian blew us away this week in the pink metallic outfit she wore when she was on the YouTube talk show ‘Hot Ones’. She had on a pink bodysuit from SKIMS, which she paired with high-waisted metallic pink pants from her brand, Good American.

Mindy Kaling We have already seen Eva Longoria pull off some amazing bright orange outfits this season and now, it is Mindy’s turn! The ‘Mindy Project’ star looked amazing in this summer color! She wore a Christopher John Rogers long sleeve bright tangerine dress, which she paired with hot pink strappy sandals by Sophia Webster .

Naomi Campbell As she attended Paris Fashion week events, Supermodel Naomi Campbell looked stunning as ever in a pastel yellow co-ord. The outfit consisted of a pair of cropped capri pants and a matching tucked in oversized shirt.

Rosalia Rosalia was spotted at the Acne Studios Rue Saint-Honoré store opening in Paris, wearing an oversized black blazer, body-tight leather pants and matching square-toe cowboy boots.

Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski always looking fab in the city! The model was seen wearing a very chic look that consisted of a tie-dyed top, black baggy pants and her very Y2K sneakers.

Heidi Klum Heidi Klum dazzled in a black body-tight, strapless ﻿dress she wore out for a dinner in New York City.

Hailey Bieber Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey kept it casual this week as she was seen on her way to meet her bestie, Kendall Jenner for dinner. She looked cute and effortless cool in a cropped black hoodie exposing her midriff, blue jeans and sneakers.

Rita Ora Rita Ora was seen in Madrid wearing a light pink Lanvin suit with a floral pattern. The singer also had her hair sleeked back and in a high bun.