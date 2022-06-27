ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Top Celeb Styles of the Week - June 27th

By Andrea Pérez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRHGq_0gNXbzV700

Once again some of our favorite celebs wowed us with their styles! This week, we were blown away by Khloé Kardashian’s hot metalic barbie look, Mindy Kaling’s bold orange style, Heidi Klum’s sexy bdsm-inspired dress and Naomi Campbell in a summery yet classic pastel yellow co-ord.

RELATED:

Lourdes Leon stuns as she walks down the Marine Serre runway

Cher and Versace partner up for Pride Month collection

Of course, Katie Holmes also made our list, as she looked flawless at the H&M popup wearing a two piece outfit from the brand while Rosalia’s fashion was Y2K hip with her super oversized blazer.

Keep scrolling to see these outfits and all of this week’s top celebrity styles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eI6GT_0gNXbzV700

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes looked gorgeous in a black and white two-piece suit from H&M. Suri’s mom wore the outfit to the H&M pop up a the Hôtel Hennes in New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U9Tz5_0gNXbzV700

Khloe Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian blew us away this week in the pink metallic outfit she wore when she was on the YouTube talk show ‘Hot Ones’. She had on a pink bodysuit from SKIMS, which she paired with high-waisted metallic pink pants from her brand, Good American.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z1GD0_0gNXbzV700

Mindy Kaling

We have already seen Eva Longoria pull off some amazing bright orange outfits this season and now, it is Mindy’s turn! The ‘Mindy Project’ star looked amazing in this summer color! She wore a Christopher John Rogers long sleeve bright tangerine dress, which she paired with hot pink strappy sandals by Sophia Webster .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E0JiD_0gNXbzV700

Naomi Campbell

As she attended Paris Fashion week events, Supermodel Naomi Campbell looked stunning as ever in a pastel yellow co-ord. The outfit consisted of a pair of cropped capri pants and a matching tucked in oversized shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xbu1M_0gNXbzV700

Rosalia

Rosalia was spotted at the Acne Studios Rue Saint-Honoré store opening in Paris, wearing an oversized black blazer, body-tight leather pants and matching square-toe cowboy boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8KN2_0gNXbzV700

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski always looking fab in the city! The model was seen wearing a very chic look that consisted of a tie-dyed top, black baggy pants and her very Y2K sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TrCd9_0gNXbzV700

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum dazzled in a black body-tight, strapless ﻿dress she wore out for a dinner in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uaYCW_0gNXbzV700

Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey kept it casual this week as she was seen on her way to meet her bestie, Kendall Jenner for dinner. She looked cute and effortless cool in a cropped black hoodie exposing her midriff, blue jeans and sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTGFI_0gNXbzV700

Rita Ora

Rita Ora was seen in Madrid wearing a light pink Lanvin suit with a floral pattern. The singer also had her hair sleeked back and in a high bun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1shZU7_0gNXbzV700

Camille Vasquez

Our favorite lawyer, Camille Vasquez , who represented Johnny Depp, was seen on her way to a meeting in New York. She wore a classic business suit with a striped blazer, trousers and black pumps.

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Cardi B, Kristen McMenamy, Lil Nas X, and More

Archival Jean Paul Gaultier is still going strong. Just look to Cardi B who showed off one of the rarest pieces from the designer, a “cyberdot” catsuit, this past week. Cardi B and JPG fans will recognize this look instantly. It hails from the fall 1995 runway and Cardi has worn an iteration before. In 2019, she donned a yellow curve-skimming dress version for the Hustlers premiere. Chic times two!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Pushes the Boundaries of Red-Carpet Dressing in a Sheer Gown

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to up the sartorial ante at her own movie premiere. Last night, the multi-hyphenate attended the premiere of Halftime, her Netflix documentary about her 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance, during the Tribeca Film Festival Opening Night. For the occasion, she opted for a sultry number from Tom Ford's fall 2022 collection, a body-hugging and nearly completely sheer dress that featured black paneling on the chest, along the sleeves, and down the skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Sophia Webster
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Cher
Person
Lourdes Leon
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Katie Holmes
WWD

Paris Jackson Sings With Her Rock Band in Grunge-Chic Distressed Matacomplex Dress on ‘Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is performing her new song in style. The singer appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday to promote her Nirvana-inspired, new single “Lighthouse.” For the performance, she wore a nude dress with mesh sleeves by Matacomplex. She paired the look with black patent combat boots by Dr. Martens and nude fishnet tights.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingaleEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremierePhotos of Teyana Taylor's Fashion Brand JuJuBeez Speaking with Rolling Stone about her new single, she said...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Swimsuit As She Films New Movie: Photos

If Julia Roberts is waiting there on the beach, it’s a no-brainer decision to “leave the world behind.” Julia, 54, hit the beach to film a scene in her new Netflix thriller, and she dressed for the sunny weather. The Pretty Woman star rocked an olive green one-piece swimsuit with a low cut, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (as a cover-up), and a pair of cutoff shorts. The “Daisy Duke” denim shorts allowed Julia to show off her incredibly toned legs while filming a scene with Ethan Hawke and Charlie Evans. Julia wore her lusciously long hair loose and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Watch Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dance to Doja Cat in New Video

A new video features a dancer who happens to be the child of arguably the most famous pair of exes in Hollywood history. Shiloh-Jolie Pitt, the 16-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is featured as a dancer in a video for Doja Cat's latest song, “Vegas,” from the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which stars Austin Butler as rock music legend Elvis Presley. The video was choreographed by Hamilton Evans, and shows several trios of young dancers—Shiloh Jolie-Pitt among them.
THEATER & DANCE
People

Kevin Love and Kate Bock Are Married! Inside Their Great Gatsby Inspired New York City Wedding

NBA Star Kevin Love and model Kate Bock married Saturday, June 25th, in a glamorous wedding at the New York City Public Library in front of their families and closest friends. "The city is so much a part of our story and it felt so right to bring all of our favorite people together into such an iconic New York City institution," the model, entrepreneur, and founder of Love Kate, 34, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Kevin and I are both very curious people and love literature, art, and history and the New York Public Library encompasses all of that in such a romantic setting. It evokes the old-school New York glamour we were searching for and is so iconic to the city that we love. We also love that it is so close by to the place we had our first date — the St. Regis Hotel."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Baggy Pants#H M#Marine#American
Footwear News

Jessica Biel Makes Bold Statement In Dramatic Plunging Top, Fringe Mini Skirt & Stacked Combat for Louis Vuitton Show With Justin Timberlake

Click here to read the full article. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake made a bold style statement while attending the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 menswear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The event included a special performance by Kendrick Lamar, who paid tribute to Louis Vuitton’s late creative director Virgil Abloh. The dynamic superstar duo was decked out in head-to-toe threads from the luxury French fashion house. Biel was uber-chic for the fashion forward event, pairing a structured printed top with a pinafore overlay and black fringe mini skirt. Her top had dramatic pointy shoulder pads and a plunging V-neckline. The “Candy”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Playful baby elephant rips model’s skirt off

A model had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.A three-week old calf at Chia Lai Orchid took a particular shine to Megan Milan, pushing her to the ground, pulling her skirt and rolling on top of her."I’m used to being around elephants but I had never been around one so young, he’s only three-weeks-old. So I asked to go see him. He was definitely a little heavy and strong", Milan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ANIMALS
Vogue

Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Best Stage Look Yet

Dua Lipa has served many killer fashion moments on her world tour, both on and off the stage. Custom catsuits from Mugler and Balenciaga, plus a John Galliano-era Dior look – sourced by London-based vintage specialist Christelle McCracken of My Runway Archive – have been her core performance looks. But for a recent Spotify concert held in Cannes, Dua swapped her slinky all-in-ones for a bespoke look by Coperni.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Stepped Out for a Rare Couple's Street Style Moment

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were the best-dressed couple at this year's menswear shows during Paris Fashion Week, hands down. While a sighting of the low-key couple out in public is rare, when they do step out together, they definitely make it count. And this week, their finest couple's style moment occurred at the Dior Homme runway show on Friday. For the event, Biel tucked her white button-down shirt with short cuffed sleeves into a pair of belted khaki cargo pants, which coordinated with her husband's oversized beige coat and rubber boots. She accessorized with pointed-toe slingback heels, cat-eye sunglasses, and a tiny black leather handbag.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Serves Sleek Style in Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit & Criss-Cross Stiletto Sandals at ‘Lightyear’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish made a sleek style statement at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney Pixar’s “Lightyear” held at the El Captain Theatre on Wednesday night. The “Toy Story” spinoff follows Buzz Lightyear as he embarks on an intergalactic adventure with a group of ambitious recruits and his robot companion. Chris Evans and Keke Palmer also star in the film, which officially hits theaters on June 17. Haddish wore a black off-the-shoulder jumpsuit to the star-studded affair. The garment was complete with long breezy sleeves, ruched detailing on the chest and balloon pants. The Emmy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Serves White-Hot Summer Style in Cutout Jumpsuit & Pumps for ‘The Kardashians’ Hulu FYC Event

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Khloe Kardashian’s latest look oozes sensational summer style. The Good American co-founder mastered a monochromatic moment while attending a Hulu For Your Consideration event for her family’s reboot reality series, “The Kardashians.” Kardashian arrived at the affair with her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner, which was held at the El Captain Theatre in Hollywood Calif., on Wednesday. The reality superstar wore a stark white jumpsuit for the occasion. The piece featured...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Tiara alert! Queen Maxima stuns at gala dinner in Amsterdam

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands dazzled on Wednesday at the Royal Palace Amsterdam. The Dutch royal and her husband, King Willem-Alexander , hosted the annual gala dinner for the Diplomatic Corps. RELATED: Dutch Princess’ college plans revealed: Find out where she will be studying! Maxima wore a...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We're Still Not Over The Strapless, Geometric-Print Dress Zendaya Wore To The Time 100 Gala—She Looks Unreal!

From Zendaya‘s powerful and moving performance on Euphoria to her killer string of epic red carpet ensembles, it’s no surprise to many that she made the 2022 Time Magazine roundup of ‘Most Influential People.’ To celebrate the accolade, the Emmy winner arrived at the Time 100 Gala event in New York City last week, and stunned in a vintage Bob Mackie dress with an intricate geometric pattern and romantic skirt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy